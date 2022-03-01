ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers fans react after MLB cancels opening day

By Tom Durian, TMJ4 Web Staff, Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lz22_0eSp5wWs00

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open their Major League Baseball (MLB) season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on March 31. As of Tuesday, those plans are now officially out after MLB canceled opening day.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

At American Family Field, the two series delay will mean six home games will be taken off the schedule.

Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Local fans reacted Tuesday following the announcement.

Fans gathered to talk over a beer at Kelly’s Bleachers just down the street from the field where the Milwaukee Brewers play. Tom Jahnke says he’s worried for the entire season.

“I think these guys are going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg," Jahnke said. "It wouldn’t surprise me if the owners just said okay we’re going to cancel the year, the hell with it."

Beer vendor Ryan Strnad says nearly 80 others just like him rely on income from the long baseball season. He questions the commitment to fans and workers by the players and team owners.

“When they’re in those negotiation rooms, they don’t care about the ball park workers as I’m sorry to say," Strnad said. "They just don’t care about the fans, which really makes me kind of get sick about it."

The Brewers announced Tuesday night that opening day ticket holders should hold on to their tickets. The team says they will be honored whenever the home opener takes place. Other single seat tickets for the April 1-6 games will be refunded.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Jordan Love Trade Value Revealed: NFL World Reacts

With Aaron Rodgers returning to his starting quarterback mantle in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, Jordan Love’s days as a Packer are likely numbered. On Tuesday, former NFL scout Jim Nagy asked around to see what the going rate for Love would be. Here’s what he had to say:
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots reportedly interested in star free-agent WR

The New England Patriots are once again aiming to bolster their wide receiver corps this offseason, and they may give serious consideration to signing one of the top players available at the position. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports that the Patriots have done “excessive” work on several free-agent wide...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders in blockbuster deal

The Washington Commanders have found their new quarterback. The team has acquired Carson Wentz in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon:. After multiple injuries and lack of productivity with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was traded to the Colts in exchange...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#American Family Field#Giants#Cubs#Mlbpa Communications#Mlbpa News
UPI News

Arizona Cardinals release starting linebacker Jordan Hicks

March 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals released starting inside linebacker and defensive captain Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, the team announced. Hicks played at a high level for the Cardinals last season, notching 116 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The Cardinals, however, are making the decision to give fellow linebacker Zaven Collins -- Arizona's first-round pick last year -- more playing time.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes Get A New Frontrunner

Deshaun Watson is going through quite a few legal issues right now, however, this hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about a trade. As it stands, Watson has 22 sexual assault lawsuits pending against him, and on Friday, much of his legal problems are supposedly going to be thrown by the wayside. If this were to happen, then teams would be much more inclined to actually make some concrete offers for Watson, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, when healthy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Signs Multi-Year Contract With AEW

Over the last few months fans have seen some AEW stars part ways with the company as their contracts expired, but it looks like at least one star will be sticking with the promotion for years to come. Fightful Select reports that Miro has been re-signed to a four year...
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute Following Death Of Legendary Referee

A pioneering figure in the NFL world passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday. Johnny Grier, the league’s first black referee, broke through the officials color-barrier in 1981; and spent 24 years making calls on the gridiron. Over his career, Grier officiated in 15 playoff games. Including...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Cousins Could Be Traded Next: NFL World Reacts

We’ve already seen a couple of big-time quarterbacks traded this offseason, with Russell Wilson going to Denver and Carson Wentz going to Washington. While many believe it could be Deshaun Watson or Jimmy Garoppolo, another veteran signal-caller could be on the move. Kirk Cousins. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Domantas Sabonis’ suspension

It was a frustrating night for the Sacramento Kings and Domantas Sabonis on Monday against the New York Knicks. Trailing by 14 points with a little less than five minutes to go, the two-time All-Star ejected after a rough foul call that he disagreed with. The Kings would go on...
NBA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy