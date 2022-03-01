ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden announces State of the Union special guests including Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and widow of soldier who died after burn pit exposure in nod to Beau

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jill Biden's guests for Tuesday's State of the Union address will include the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., the Facebook whistleblower and the widow of a soldier who died after burn pit exposure.

The first lady will also host second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, Intel's CEO, a community college student-parent, a middle school student, a nurse, a member of a Native American tribe and a labor union member.

It's traditional for the first lady to host members of the president's family and guests who fit with the president's message in his address to the nation.

'Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech,' the White House said in a statement announcing the guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuIrQ_0eSp5ulQ00
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova (center) will be a guest in first lady Jill Biden's box at the State of the  Union address
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVLqa_0eSp5ulQ00
Jill Biden has shown her support Ukraine - at a Black History Month event at the White House on Monday, she wore a face mask with a sunflower on it. The sunflower is the national symbol of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Md0qP_0eSp5ulQ00
Jill Biden will also host Danielle Robinson, the widow of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died of a rare autoimmune disorder and stage 4 lung cancer after being exposed to environmental hazards and burn pits while serving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qw4X4_0eSp5ulQ00
Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, will be in the first lady's box on Tuesday night in the House chamber

Lawmakers are now allowed to bring guests to this year's speech but that prohibition apparently doesn't apply to the first lady, who will be joined by 11 others in her box.

Ukraine will be a large portion of Biden's remarks. Jill Biden has shown her support for the nation as it battles off the Russian invasion. At a Black History Month event at the White House on Monday, she wore a face mask with a sunflower on it. The sunflower is the national symbol of Ukraine.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who has met with members of Congress, will join the 10 other guests in the first lady's box in the House chamber.

The first lady will also host Danielle Robinson, the widow of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died of a rare autoimmune disorder and stage 4 lung cancer after being exposed to environmental hazards and burn pits while serving.

After her husband's death in May 2020, Robinson became an advocate for veterans suffering from such health issues.

The Bidens' son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer. President Biden has said he believes toxins from burn pits could play a role in veterans' health problems, including his son's illness.

The U.S. military in both Afghanistan and Iraq disposed of garbage and waste in open air burn pits that many believe poisoned veterans with toxins in the smoke. Beau Biden served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware National Guard. Heath Robinson also served there as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Frances Haugen is the former Facebook employee who exposed what the company may have known about damage caused by its social media platform.

She gave testimony to the Securities and Exchange Commission and to Congress. And she warned in October that Facebook had research that showed its Instagram platform was turning children into addicts and bullies.

In his remarks on Tuesday night, President Biden will target social media companies to hold them accountable for their role in children's mental health.

Biden will 'call for action to address social media as mental health harms, especially for youth,' a senior administration official said on a briefing call for reporters Tuesday morning.

'The evidence is mounting that social media plays a systemic role in worsening the mental health of countless young people,' the official said.

But officials wouldn't say if the president will push for penalities on massive companies like Tiktok, Twitter and Facebook.

'The president believes tech companies should be held accountable for for the harms they cause,' the official said but didn't give more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ybgbo_0eSp5ulQ00
Joshua Davis is a seventh grader with diabetes who is an advocate for lower precription drug costs; he and his mother, Shannon, introduced President Biden at an event on prescription drug costs at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, VA on February 10, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ab5To_0eSp5ulQ00
Kezia Rodriguez, a student in New Jersey whose twin daughters are enrolled in Bergen Community College's tuition-free child care program, an initiative made possible by the President Biden's American Rescue Plan; she met with Jill Biden at Bergen Community College on January 20, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paXGo_0eSp5ulQ00
Melissa Isaac is a teacher from from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, who is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe; she met with Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on October 24, 2021, when they hosted a listening session focused on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, educators, and families in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372efn_0eSp5ulQ00
Patrick Gelsinger serves as the CEO of Intel and recently announced a new plant opening in Columbus, Ohio, that will create over 7,000 construction jobs and another 3,000 jobs running the high-tech facility
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26G7oq_0eSp5ulQ00
Refynd Duro is a nurse from Ohio who has treated covid patients since the pandemic began
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ik5lb_0eSp5ulQ00
JoJo Burgessis a steelworker who  introduced President Biden recently at an event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh about the importance of investing in infrastructure, manufacturing, and making more in America.

The first lady will also host Intel CEO Patrick 'Pat' Gelsinger, who recently announced one of the largest investments in a semiconductor manufacturing facility in recent U.S. history.

Gelsinger made his announcement at the White House with President Biden by his side.

Also in the first lady's box is Joseph 'JoJo' Burgess, a steel worker from Washington, Pennsylvania, who has been at events with the president. The steelworkers' union was an early supporter of Biden's during the 2020 presidential primary.

And seventh grader Joshua Davis from Virginia will be there too. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is now an advocate for lowering prescription drug costs.

Jill Biden will also host Refynd Duro, a nurse from Ohio who has treated covid patients since the pandemic began; Melissa Isaac, a teacher from from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, who is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe; and Kezia Rodriguez, a student in New Jersey whose twin daughters are enrolled in Bergen Community College's tuition-free child care program, an initiative made possible by the President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

