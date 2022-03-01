Jill Biden announces State of the Union special guests including Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and widow of soldier who died after burn pit exposure in nod to Beau

Jill Biden's guests for Tuesday's State of the Union address will include the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., the Facebook whistleblower and the widow of a soldier who died after burn pit exposure.

The first lady will also host second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, Intel's CEO, a community college student-parent, a middle school student, a nurse, a member of a Native American tribe and a labor union member.

It's traditional for the first lady to host members of the president's family and guests who fit with the president's message in his address to the nation.

'Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech,' the White House said in a statement announcing the guests.

Lawmakers are now allowed to bring guests to this year's speech but that prohibition apparently doesn't apply to the first lady, who will be joined by 11 others in her box.

Ukraine will be a large portion of Biden's remarks. Jill Biden has shown her support for the nation as it battles off the Russian invasion. At a Black History Month event at the White House on Monday, she wore a face mask with a sunflower on it. The sunflower is the national symbol of Ukraine.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who has met with members of Congress, will join the 10 other guests in the first lady's box in the House chamber.

After her husband's death in May 2020, Robinson became an advocate for veterans suffering from such health issues.

The Bidens' son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer. President Biden has said he believes toxins from burn pits could play a role in veterans' health problems, including his son's illness.

The U.S. military in both Afghanistan and Iraq disposed of garbage and waste in open air burn pits that many believe poisoned veterans with toxins in the smoke. Beau Biden served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware National Guard. Heath Robinson also served there as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Frances Haugen is the former Facebook employee who exposed what the company may have known about damage caused by its social media platform.

She gave testimony to the Securities and Exchange Commission and to Congress. And she warned in October that Facebook had research that showed its Instagram platform was turning children into addicts and bullies.

In his remarks on Tuesday night, President Biden will target social media companies to hold them accountable for their role in children's mental health.

Biden will 'call for action to address social media as mental health harms, especially for youth,' a senior administration official said on a briefing call for reporters Tuesday morning.

'The evidence is mounting that social media plays a systemic role in worsening the mental health of countless young people,' the official said.

But officials wouldn't say if the president will push for penalities on massive companies like Tiktok, Twitter and Facebook.

'The president believes tech companies should be held accountable for for the harms they cause,' the official said but didn't give more details.

The first lady will also host Intel CEO Patrick 'Pat' Gelsinger, who recently announced one of the largest investments in a semiconductor manufacturing facility in recent U.S. history.

Gelsinger made his announcement at the White House with President Biden by his side.

Also in the first lady's box is Joseph 'JoJo' Burgess, a steel worker from Washington, Pennsylvania, who has been at events with the president. The steelworkers' union was an early supporter of Biden's during the 2020 presidential primary.

And seventh grader Joshua Davis from Virginia will be there too. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is now an advocate for lowering prescription drug costs.

Jill Biden will also host Refynd Duro, a nurse from Ohio who has treated covid patients since the pandemic began; Melissa Isaac, a teacher from from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, who is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe; and Kezia Rodriguez, a student in New Jersey whose twin daughters are enrolled in Bergen Community College's tuition-free child care program, an initiative made possible by the President Biden's American Rescue Plan.