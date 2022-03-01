ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn takes baby Malcom on his first round-trip flight

By Eileen Reslen
New York Post
 7 days ago
Olivia Munn celebrated traveling across the country with her 3-month-old writing on Instagram, "We did it!" Getty Images; Instagram/Olivia M

Baby on board.

New mom Olivia Munn is celebrating successfully traveling across the country with her and John Mulaney’s 3-month-old son Malcolm.

“We did it!” the “Ride Along 2” actress, 41, captioned a selfie of herself and her baby on Instagram Tuesday. “We flew round trip cross country at 12/13 weeks old! Now wake us in a week and get me some chapstick 😵‍💫”

Malcom adorably appeared to be yawning in the photo.

One user jokingly commented, “malcolm here is the biggest mood ever tbh i’ve lived my entire life with that exact same face.”

Munn and Malcolm made the trip from their home-base in California to New York last week and back to support Mulaney, 39, who was hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress posted a series of sweet photos of father and son dressed in suits in an “SNL” dressing room during rehearsals.

“Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon,” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard.”

Mulaney, for his part, opened up about being a first-time father in his monologue on Saturday.

Mulaney is seen here carrying Malcolm while backstage at “SNL.”

“Since I last hosted, different things have happened,” the comedian said. “Life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son.”

He then joked, “I’m very excited, he is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.”

Mulaney and Munn welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, just a few months after the stand-up comic filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

The former couple were married for seven years, and after Mulaney initiated the divorce process in July, Tendler, 36, claimed she had been blindsided.

A week after the separation was announced, news broke that Mulaney was dating Munn. He later confirmed the relationship during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and shared that he was going to become a dad.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said in September 2021. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers' lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

