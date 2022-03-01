The Offspring Plan To 'Let The Bad Times Roll' On US Tour: See The Dates

Photo: Getty Images North America

A year after releasing their 10th studio album , Let the Bad Times Roll, The Offspring are heading out on a U.S. tour to support it.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” frontman Dexter Holland said in a statement. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

The 18-date trek kicks off April 26 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on May 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth are set to open. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (March 4). Get more ticket info here and check out the full list of tour dates below.

The Offspring Let The Bad Times Roll tour

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center^

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center^

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle^

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom*

* Not a Live Nation Date

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth