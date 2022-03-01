Actress Joey King engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet. Instagram/Joey King

Actress Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet after almost two and a half years of dating.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the 22-year-old actress captioned a series of engagement photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

King shared this photo of her engagement ring to Instagram.

King reportedly began dating the 30-year-old producer/director in September 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu miniseries, “The Act.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive,” she revealed. “I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet also posted photos from their engagement, writing, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Piet posted that he proposed on a cold and windy day.

King previously dated her “Kissing Booth” co-star Jacob Elordi for about a year before splitting in 2018. King previously spoke on their very public breakup and her desire to eventually find her “happy ending.”

“In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing” King told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “And I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand.”

The couple met while on the set of Hulu mini-series, “The Act.”

“For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable,” she added. “And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient.”