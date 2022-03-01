ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actress Joey King engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtPwD_0eSp5OxW00
Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet. Instagram/Joey King

Actress Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet after almost two and a half years of dating.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the 22-year-old actress captioned a series of engagement photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edtE2_0eSp5OxW00
King shared this photo of her engagement ring to Instagram.

King reportedly began dating the 30-year-old producer/director in September 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu miniseries, “The Act.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive,” she revealed. “I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet also posted photos from their engagement, writing, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWPVm_0eSp5OxW00
Piet posted that he proposed on a cold and windy day.

King previously dated her “Kissing Booth” co-star Jacob Elordi for about a year before splitting in 2018. King previously spoke on their very public breakup and her desire to eventually find her “happy ending.”

“In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing” King told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “And I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhJku_0eSp5OxW00
The couple met while on the set of Hulu mini-series, “The Act.”

“For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable,” she added. “And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient.”

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

All the Details on Joey King’s $30K Engagement Ring

A stunning stone! Joey King announced her engagement to Steven Piet on Tuesday, March 1 — and Us Weekly’s Stylish didn’t waste any time getting the deets on her gorgeous ring. The 22-year-old actress’ rock isn’t just massive, it’s also extremely unique. The sparkler was designed by...
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Steven Piet: 5 Things To Know About Joey King’s Director Fiancé

Joey King revealed she secretly got engaged to Steven Piet a month ago! Find out all about her producer/director fiancé here!. Joey King is engaged to her adorable boyfriend Steven Piet! Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1), the star of The Kissing Booth franchise, 22, revealed Steven popped the question as they celebrated their third anniversary. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo album of the pair. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”
RETAIL
E! News

Abigail Breslin Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky: See Her Ring

From Little Miss Sunshine to soon-to-be Mrs., Abigail Breslin is engaged. The actress has accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, she confirmed on Instagram Feb. 22. And based on the posts, it looks like Ira popped the question at Geoffrey's Malibu in California, where they appeared to enjoy the surf n' turf while dining oceanside.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Miniseries#Hulu
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wendy Williams “Is Incredibly Grateful”, Hints At TV Return In Statement About End Of Her Talk Show

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, and the daytime syndicated talk show’s longtime home, the Fox TV Stations, announced this morning that the talker will be replaced by Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, in the fall. With that, daytime staple The Wendy Williams Show will be coming to an end after the current 13th season, in which Williams has been sidelined by health issues, with guest hosts, including Shepherd filling in. In a statement to Deadline issued by Williams’ spokesperson Howard Bragman, the popular talk show host shared her reaction to...
TV SHOWS
rolling out

Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry to meet?

The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy