The MLB Players Association says players and fans are "disgusted, but sadly not surprised" that the ongoing lockout is forcing regular season games to be cancelled. In a statement, the union added that their priorities have always been promoting competition, providing fair pay to young players, and upholding the "integrity of our market system." The players rejected the MLB's last offer before a Tuesday deadline, ultimately forcing the first two series of the regular season to be cancelled.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO