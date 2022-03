View the original article to see embedded media. The first day of the ACC men's basketball tournament has come and gone, but true to March fashion, there were a few surprises. The day kicked off with No. 13 Boston College not only delivering a mild upset of No. 12 Pittsburgh but blowing the Panthers out of the water with a whopping 66–46 victory. The middle game of the triple-header was the calmest of them all as No. 10 Clemson topped No. 15 NC State, 70–64.

