On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. West Coast dockworkers are refusing to load or unload Russian cargo entering or leaving all 29 West Coast ports in the United States, one of the nation's most powerful unions announced Thursday. The action in solidarity with the people of Ukraine comes as Russia shows no sign of letting up on its invasion of the country and amid widespread sanctions against Russia.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO