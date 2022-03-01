ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM Andrew Berry 'fully' expects Baker Mayfield to be Browns' starter for 2022

By Zac Wassink
 7 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Both Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry said shortly after the 2021 NFL season they "fully" expected Baker Mayfield to remain the team's starting quarterback through the 2022 campaign despite the injuries and struggles the first overall pick of the 2018 draft endured throughout his fourth year as a pro.

A recent report noted Mayfield is ahead of schedule in his rehab from surgery on Jan. 19 to repair the torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder and that the Browns still planned for the 26-year-old to be atop the depth chart in Week 1 this coming September. Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Berry repeated at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday he "fully" expects Mayfield to be his QB1 next season.

"I don't know that I can really speak in detail in any [position group's] room at this point because we're at March 1 and day two of the combine," Berry added about possibly adding competition for Mayfield this spring. "It really is about matching resources to opportunity. This is one I'm not necessarily trying to be evasive with, but that is the truth.

"We really do look at it like it's an expansion team, and if we have opportunities to match resources with talent, we do want to continue to add talent to the roster, and that applies to every position."

Mayfield is on track to play on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract that's worth $18.858 million guaranteed. While it's unlikely the Browns would offer him an extension this offseason, Berry said the quarterback and organization have been in touch since his procedure.

As stories continue to suggest Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady will play either for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or not at all in 2022, the Browns may have no other choice than to hope Mayfield bounces back and avoids the type of injury he initially suffered back on Sept. 19.

