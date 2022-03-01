ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AUDIO: Lack of Reason – “Broken”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarage punks Lack of Reason dropped a new single last week. If you need to...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

What Do A.M. and P.M. Stand For?

If you know how to tell time, you probably know how to understand and use “a.m.” and “p.m.,” and you might even know the terms come from Latin phrases. But do you know what exactly those phrases are, or what they mean in English?. According to...
EGYPT
Digital Trends

How to add audio to PowerPoint

Slideshows are about more than just what you see. By adding audio like music, voiceover, or sound effects, you can enhance your PowerPoint presentation or make it more useful to your audience. You might include background music that evokes emotion, record your own voice to explain the slides, or add...
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Kim Reportedly Has Mixed Feelings About Being Declared Legally Single

On March 2, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single. It was a victory for Kim’s divorce case, but per reports, she wasn’t quite ready to celebrate. Apparently, Kim is still feeling “anxious about the future” — which, considering how tumultuous her divorce with Kanye “Ye” West has been so far, makes total sense — “but [she] is very hopeful.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy