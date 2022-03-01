AUDIO: Lack of Reason – “Broken”

Tom Cruise is not wasting any time as he has finally found his "mrs. right." As for his alleged new girlfriend, she is said to be "throwing herself into Scientology," with a source adding that they may even have a wedding at the church's headquarters.
JANELLE Brown savagely cut one of her fellow wives out of a family photo in an old episode of the TLC show. The Sister Wives star recently opened up about the future of her marriage to husband Kody after Christine abandoned the family. Janelle, 52, threw some shade towards her...
“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” This popular quote from Malcolm X, first spoken in 1962, continues to be a harsh truth in today's society.
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Netflix has been robbed for the second time in a matter of days after thieves broke into two of the streaming service’s sets mid-production and stole upwards of $500k in props and equipment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first incident took place on Thursday during production for The...
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
There have been some memorable Airbnb stories out there, but a guest being kicked out on the grounds of being too attractive may be in a league by itself. Suzy Cortez, a Playboy model, says she was kicked out of an apartment she booked through Air B n B because the owner envied her beauty. Cortez intended to visit family in São Paulo.
“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Christopher Coleman says he achieved a life-long dream appearing on the show. However, he’s faced some criticism online after his episode hit the air Tuesday night. Coleman appeared alongside fellow contestants Thomas Lipscomb and Laura Machado. The puzzle “Another feather in your cap” went...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time.
“I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
If you know how to tell time, you probably know how to understand and use “a.m.” and “p.m.,” and you might even know the terms come from Latin phrases. But do you know what exactly those phrases are, or what they mean in English?. According to...
Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits. Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket. And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business...
Fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd still has a lot left in the tank. The 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce that he signed a $30 million, three-project deal with Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects label. As you can see in...
Kanye West and Tristan Thompson were spotted grabbing dinner in Miami with two mystery women as troubles in their personal lives continue to dominate headlines. The two Kardashian family pariahs were seen at The Setai Hotel around 11 P.M on Tuesday, March 1, according to snapshots taken by TMZ. Ye...
Slideshows are about more than just what you see. By adding audio like music, voiceover, or sound effects, you can enhance your PowerPoint presentation or make it more useful to your audience. You might include background music that evokes emotion, record your own voice to explain the slides, or add...
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
On March 2, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single. It was a victory for Kim’s divorce case, but per reports, she wasn’t quite ready to celebrate. Apparently, Kim is still feeling “anxious about the future” — which, considering how tumultuous her divorce with Kanye “Ye” West has been so far, makes total sense — “but [she] is very hopeful.”
