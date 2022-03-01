ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Ashley speaks about the upcoming Dickinson After Dark event

By Ryan Harper
 7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — More fun is coming soon to Greenville.

WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Dickinson After Dark co-chair Robin Ashley about the event that will happen on March 25 from 7-10 p.m. It will be held at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and 8th Street.

Last year’s event was held in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is returning to its regular time of year.

Ashley spoke about all the vendors that’ll be present at Dickinson After Dark, what it takes to create this massive event and much more.

