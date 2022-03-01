ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Will Barton aims for 3-point mark as Nuggets host OKC

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rp95r_0eSp2u0t00

Will Barton is poised to become the most prolific 3-point shooter in Denver Nuggets history, and he can reach that mark Wednesday night when Denver hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Barton has made 767 from beyond the arc with Denver and trails J.R. Smith by one in the Nuggets’ record book after he missed all five of his attempts in Portland on Sunday night. That didn’t ding the veteran’s confidence.

“They all know I’m a great shooter,” he told the Denver Post.

Barton will likely surpass Smith on Wednesday, or sometime on the four-game homestand that begins against Oklahoma City. He has already made 120 on the season, and is on pace for a career-high (156 in 2017-18).

What means more to the Nuggets is keeping alive their winning streak, which reached six with a 32-point win over the Trail Blazers.

Despite injuries to significant players, Denver is poised to make a run at a top-four seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 3 1/2 games behind fourth-place Utah and has played five fewer home games than the Jazz.

The six-game winning streak has happened as Denver’s bench has started to gel. Newcomers Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins have made an immediate impact, and there could be more depth coming soon.

Michael Porter Jr., who hasn’t played since Nov. 6 and underwent lumbar spine surgery in late November, has been cleared for contact. The Nuggets have few days off over the next six weeks so they are sending Porter to the G-League where he will get more practice time.

Denver will have to concern itself on the defensive end with the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has topped 30 points in each of his three games since returning from an ankle injury that cost him nearly a month.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a triple-double in a win over the Nuggets on Dec. 22 but was held in check when Denver beat the Thunder on Jan. 9, when he managed just eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

In his fourth season, Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as Oklahoma City’s top player.

“I’m just playing my game,” he said after a 21-point home loss to Sacramento on Monday night when he went for 37. “I think as the season’s gone on, I’ve gotten into a little rhythm. My cardio’s gotten a lot better. Ultimately, it’s feeling more comfortable.”

He has earned the respect of his teammates.

“He doesn’t really move fast, it’s just his pace,” Tre Mann said. “It’s crazy how he blows by defenders but he’s not moving fast. It seemed like they got him beat to a spot, but he’s always got a counter move and he’s always getting to the rim.”

The Thunder have lost eight of 10 and head into Wednesday with a 10-21 road record. They will be without Aaron Wiggins, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to the Kings. Coach Mark Daigneault said after Tuesday’s practice Wiggins won’t play against Denver.

Wiggins did not play in the first game against the Nuggets and scored eight points in the 99-95 loss to them on Jan. 9.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
numberfire.com

Will Barton (ankle) questionable Monday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton (ankle) is questionable to play on Monday versus the Golden State Warriors. Barton injured his ankle during the Nuggets' overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, so he could be held out on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes, Facundo Campazzo, and Bones Hyland could see additional minutes on Monday if Barton is ruled out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers starting for Nuggets Monday with Will Barton (ankle) sidelined

The Denver Nuggets will start Austin Rivers in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Rivers will get the start Monday with Will Barton sidelined by an ankle injury. He'll get to face off against a Warriors unit missing most of their starters and several key players. Rivers has a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Will Barton
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Bryn Forbes
fantasypros.com

Moses Moody explodes for career-high 30 points against Nuggets

Moses Moody produced 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 5-6 FT), three boards, one assist, one steal, and three turnovers in Monday night's loss to the Nuggets. The Warriors nearly had the upset win in Denver with just nine active players tonight, and Moody was a huge reason why. He dropped 22 points in the first half, which produced a new career-high for the rookie. Moody will almost certainly have a difficult time regularly scoring in double figures as long as the team is at full health, but he has undoubtedly earned his spot in the rotation.
NBA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc#The Denver Post#The G League
Reuters

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps' win

2022-03-09 07:22:29 GMT+00:00 - Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The forward scored in the second period and added an...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy