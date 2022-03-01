ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn-Wilsonville School District will lift mask mandate

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Starting March 12, students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings while on school grounds.

After nearly two years, West Linn-Wilsonville School District students and staff will soon no longer need to wear a mask on school grounds or on buses — yet it is still strongly encouraged.

On Monday, Feb. 28, in a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Kathy Ludwig announced that masks would no longer be mandatory on school campuses once the state mandate is lifted March 12. The decision was made just hours after an Oregon Health Authority announcement that the timeline for lifting the mandate would be pushed up a week, from March 19 to March 12.

"Wearing masks will be strongly advised but not required," Ludwig said.

Ludwig explained that OHA pushed forward the timeline due to a current model from Oregon Health and Science University that indicates hospitalizations will fall below 400 Oregonians per day by March 12.

"State officials continue to strongly recommend universal masking in K-12 settings because these settings bring together vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, as well as individuals who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness," Ludwig said in the letter.

In the letter, Ludwig explained that the decision to follow statewide restrictions stems from a commitment made last year. In July 2021 the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board passed a motion that it would follow the "Ready Schools Safe Learners Resiliency Framework" for the 2021-22 academic year. Through the framework, the district will follow any federal or state statute requirements.

"Students, staff and volunteers may continue wearing masks at school even after March 11, 2022. The West Linn-Wilsonville district and schools will continue to ensure PPE is available to staff and students; effective air flow and ventilation are maintained in buildings; and cohorts remain in place where possible," Ludwig said.

The school district has identified 25 positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff in the past week. In the letter, the district said it is still awaiting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and Clackamas County Public Health Division regarding updates to testing, quarantine protocol and contact tracing. But families should anticipate more information by the end of the week.

Ludwig said the district will continue to uphold "a culture of inclusion, respect, equity and care" for all community members no matter their personal health decisions.

"There will be no tolerance for verbal taunts or othering behaviors based on how people make a decision regarding their own personal health. We appreciate that our community chooses to model respectful, civil and safe engagement with one another," Ludwig said.

Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Next vote coming for Burnside Bridge project cost-saving measures

The earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project Policy Group will vote on cost-saving measures March 3.Cost-saving measures under consideration for Multnomah County's earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project are headed to their next stage of approval. The project's Policy Group committee will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, to vote on three measures that would reduce the cost of the project by $180 million to $240 million. People can submit comments until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, to be shared at the meeting by emailing burnsidebridge@multco.us. The vote comes weeks after the project's Community Task Force committee voted to recommend all...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

BACK IN TIME: 1947 - New ambulance presented to fire department

1972: Complaints about starving horses spur investigation that reveals an ill mule that owner suggests gets shot. A new, fully equipped ambulance and first aid car, purchased with money donated last winter by residents of Prineville and Crook County, was presented to the Prineville city council Tuesday night by Fire Chief Ted Adamson. Speaking on behalf of the firemen, and the people whose donations made the purchase of the equipment possible, Chief Adamson told the council the ambulance will be ready to go into service within a few days, that it will be well equipped, fully insured and ready to serve not only Prineville, but also a wide area in Crook County around the city.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers act on two elections bills

One allows use of Social Security ID for online registration; another aimed at threats to election workers. The Oregon Legislature has cleared one election-related bill for Gov. Kate Brown's signature and a second is halfway through the lawmaking process. House Bill 4133 will enable people to register to vote or...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Secretary of State visits Jefferson County Clerk

Shemia Fagan visited the Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke's office as part of statewide tour. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan visited Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke Thursday, Feb. 24 to discuss procedures for the upcoming election season and tour the facilities. Fagan is visiting all 36 of Oregon's counties as election season approaches. While visiting, she also spoke with the heads of the Jefferson County Republicans and the Jefferson County Democrats, who discussed voter regulation, voter integrity and the differences in voting for rural Oregonians.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Wheeler coordinating homeless services

The Portland mayor says the city and Multnomah County are not doing enough to address the homeless crisis.Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he is using his emergency authority to establish a coordinated system for responding to the homeless crisis similar to those used during natural disasters. Wheeler frequently expressed frustration with the pace of Portland's and Multnomah County's response to homelessness when he announced the change during a Wednesday, March 2, press conference. At one point he said the crisis is "objectively worse" now than it was fire years ago when he first became mayor. "We've not yet done...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year. The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by...
OREGON STATE
