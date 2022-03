Last summer, Tom Welling let it slip in a Cameo video that he and Michael Rosenbaum were “working on an animated series to bring [their Smallville] characters back to life and use as many of the original cast members as possible.” (Welling was Clark Kent; Rosenbaum was Lex Luthor, but please tell me you knew that already.) It wasn’t entirely clear how serious or how deep into the process things were, and that was the last we heard about it in 2021.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO