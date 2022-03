In a surprising announcement, Kia says it is developing two new electric pickup trucks. But as you’ll see, this has been long in the works. In all, it plans on debuting 14 new EVs by 2027 at a rate of two per year. It has recently released its EV6 crossover, while sales of the Niro EV have picked up. The Niro has seen a 132 percent increase last month alone.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO