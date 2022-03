Back in November, it was announced that Billie Eilish and Finneas had written some music for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. Given that the movie is about a 13-year-old girl in the early ’00s, director Domee Shi knew there had to be some boy band music. “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of,” Shi said at the time. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO