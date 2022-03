Karens come in all shapes, sizes, and genders. BuzzFeed claimed that yes, male Karens are a thing, and they are just as obnoxious as female Karens. The publication even provided 17 examples of outrageous male Karen behavior, including one man who left a KFC a bad review because he was not allowed to walk up and order at the drive-thru without a vehicle.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO