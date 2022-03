Federal agencies are suing the owner of a B4B Earth Tea, a New York-based company, for falsely advertising that their herbal tea could prevent or treat COVID-19. The brand allegedly advertised on social media that Earth Tea is the “most effective [t]reatment against” COVID-19, that it “works within minutes” and will enable those who drink it to “get out of quarantine within 24 hours guaranteed,” federal authorities said in a news release.

