Patriots Talk: Current State of Coaching Staff Has NFL Folks ‘Flabbergasted'

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are continuing to perform their due diligence as they ponder a potential upgrade at the wide receiver position. The team interviewed several receivers last week during the NFL Combine. According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, New England also had talks at the combine with the Carolina Panthers about wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson started his career with four seasons on the Jets before spending the last two with the Panthers. He hauled in 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first year in Carolina, but saw a drop off in production last year with only 519 yards. Bedard said to make the trade the Patriots would likely move on from Nelson Agholor, speculating on a potential reunion with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed the Patriots and Panthers had conversations about Anderson, but said those discussions happen “all the time” during the combine and “almost all go nowhere.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO