ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ConforMIS Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Urvi Shah
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lexington Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.19 (-2.11% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.41M (+0.11% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LXP has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.13 and the consensus revenue estimate is $55.45M (+34.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfms
Seeking Alpha

Wayside Technology Group: Record 4Q EPS +34%, Upgrading Price Target, 22% Net Cash

4Q21 EPS of $0.78 at all-time high and up 34% YoY; net sales up 5.7% YoY. Wayside Technology (WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield and accelerating growth. With the successful implementation of management’s strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships and introducing upcoming vendors, and that has paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Phillips 66: Configured For Continued Profit Growth

We made Phillips 66 (PSX) a Long Idea in July 2020, as part of our "See Through the Dip" thesis. Since then, the stock is up 35% compared to a 37% gain for the S&P 500. This stock has even more room to run and could be worth $130+/share. Phillips...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Signify Health, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Signify Health, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Viatris: Confusion Reigns, 3 Questions To Management

Recent Q4 report and guidance heavily damages management credibility. Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported Q4 earnings and 2022 guidance earlier this week. Calling the results an unpleasant surprise would be an understatement. The shares are down 30% and plumbing all-time lows. While a lot of commentary has focused on the company's abrupt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Passage Bio, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Passage Bio, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Semler Scientific: Why I'm Buying

A shift in Variable Fee purchasing behavior post-Covid contributed to revenue contraction in Q4. Semler Scientific (SMLR) stock has gotten absolutely destroyed since reporting Q4-21 results on Feb. 28. The stock is down ~30% since earnings, and this came on the heels of the stock getting crushed with all other high-flying growth stocks amidst the market downturn in recent months.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Allscripts upgraded at Deutsche Bank on recent divestment

The shares of Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX +2.0%), a provider of IT services to the healthcare industry, are trading higher on Friday after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock noting the company’s decision to sell the net assets of its Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. The price target raised to $26 from $20 per share implies a premium of ~24% to the last close.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley tacks $10 risk premium to price forecast, sees $125 oil in bull case

Sunday, Goldman raised their one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115, and Tuesday Morgan Stanley lifted their Q2 Brent forecast to $110 from $100, citing a geopolitical risk premium (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). Both banks highlight that war in Ukraine has yet to impact physical supplies, with both banks indicating markets are tight and inventories are falling, even with Russia producing at full capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy