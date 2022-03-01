Hays CISD teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching two students at home, park

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays Consolidated Independent School District teacher was arrested by Kyle Police Tuesday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with at least two students, according to police.

Hays CISD said that teacher is Andrew Palmore, 49, who taught second grade at Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos. He’s charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony. Police said he’s being held at the Hays County Jail.

Police confirmed to KXAN there are at least two separate victims involved. According to an arrest affidavit, Palmore admitted during an interview with police on Feb. 28 that he inappropriately touched at least one victim “for his own gratification and desires.”

The affidavit said one of the instances happened at Palmore’s home in Kyle during a sleepover, and the other happened at a park in San Marcos.

Kyle Police said the offenses Palmore is being accused of didn’t happen on school property or during school hours.

Palmore was placed on leave and barred from Hays CISD campuses on Feb. 1 — the day the district learned of the police investigation. Because of his arrest, Hays CISD said it will now recommend to the Board of Trustees that he be fired.

Andrew Palmore (Hays County Jail photo)

“The district remains unwavering in its commitment that the safety of all students is paramount,” Hays CISD said, in part, in a statement on Tuesday. “The district continues to work closely with law enforcement and public safety partners, including the Kyle Police Department, to ensure the safety of the children in our community and students everywhere in Texas.”

Hays CISD said Palmore started off as a substitute during the spring 2012 semester. He subbed at Blanco Vista and Science Hall Elementary Schools, as well as Simon Middle. He was then hired full-time in August 2014 at Blanco Vista, where he worked as a fifth, fourth and second-grade teacher.

The district said it also reported Palmore’s case to the State Board of Educator Certification.

Parents who have concerns or details they believe would be helpful to police should call the Kyle Police Department at (512) 268-3232. Kyle PD’s Victim Services Unit is also providing help to victims and their families at the same number, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We know these incidents are extremely unsettling for our community, but we are working together during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett in a Tuesday statement.

You can also submit anonymous tips online here .

Hays CISD gives insight on hiring practices

The district said all employees of Hays CISD must pass a national, fingerprint-based criminal background check.

Employees can also be under “active monitoring,” meaning should a district worker be arrested after their background check was done, Hays CISD would be alerted to the new criminal activity.

Teachers in the district are also required to have clear certifications from SBEC.

Before Palmore was arrested Tuesday, Hays CISD said he passed the background check and certification requirements.

