David Roddy led Colorado State to a 24-4 record this season and on Monday was rewarded by being named the Mountain West Player of the Year, as voted on by the media. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior received eight of 11 votes for the honor to become the third CSU player to earn conference player of the year award, joining Gian Clavell (2017 — Mountain West) and Mike Mitchell (1990 — WAC). Roddy was also selected to the all-conference first team for the second straight season.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO