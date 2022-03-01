ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Greece hit and run victim reunites with couple who saved her life

By Amal Elhelw
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrGUa_0eSp0Bf800

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In January, Kristine Harris was the victim of a hit and run incident in Greece. She was left with life-altering injuries, but thanks to the help of two good Samaritans, those injuries luckily didn’t turn life-threatening.

After a month long hospital stay, Harris finally came home last week. However, she still hadn’t met those people who saved her life, up until a few days ago.

“I think I’m just going to be speechless at first, but I’m really excited to meet them and thank them,” Harris said.

Harris was hit while snowblowing her driveway. She was ejecting into the air, and landed in the road where she could have been hit by another car. She was left with a broken femur, pelvis, ankle, and hand.

“I have lots of metal. I have a metal plate, about nine screws and two rods in my ankle. And then I have three or four screws in my pelvis,” Harris said.

Luckily, Harris wasn’t left laying in the road by herself for very long. Victoria Fox and her fiancé Chris Wood saw Harris lying in the road while driving by.

“It was just a wave of shock. Like I just got hit by a car,” Harris said, “They actually drove by me and ended up turning around and pulled halfway in the driveway, halfway in the road. So that way, cars coming by wouldn’t hit me. Chris ended up calling 911 and then going to ring my doorbell. And Tori stayed with me to make sure I wouldn’t move and was fully alert, still talking. They saved my life for sure.”

One month has passed since the incident, and still Harris hadn’t been able to say thank you to the strangers who potentially saved her life. She got the chance to do just that this week.

“I’m just glad that we were there and super relieved that we had gone that way and I would just hope that most people would do the same if they were saw somebody in similar situation,” Wood said.

“We’re not heroes. We’re just people. We did the right thing,” Fox said.

Fox and Wood said they would expect anyone to do what they did, but said their glad they were in the right place, at the right time.

“I am forever grateful. I mean, I have no words to describe how grateful I am for them. Just right place, right time. Perfect angels,” Harris said.

As of February, Harris is still wheelchair bound but is expected to walk again She and her fiancé are set to get married in October and Harris has made it her goal to walk down the aisle.

