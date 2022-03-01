LIVE BLOG: Your Election Night report

A signs reading 'Vote Here' is seen at a polling location, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Conroe. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle)

Welcome to the Reporter-Telegram Election Blog, which will be your source for election information and updates.

In the it's-never-too-early-to-think-about-November category, there will be three city offices potentially on the ballot (Mayor, District 3 and District 4) and three school board members (District 3, District 5 and District 6).

Those office holders are Mayor Patrick Payton, District 3 representative Jack Ladd Jr. and District 4 representative Lori Blong. For the school district, the representatives are Tommy Bishop, John Trischitti III and Rick Davis (who said he won't be running in November).

Brooks Landgraf has nearly 80 percent of the vote in Ector County in his state representative race.

Kevin Sparks is carrying Ector County early with 70.83 percent of the 4,892 votes after early voting. Winning Odessa big could help Sparks avoid a runoff in District 31.

Jay Johnson leads of Aaron Kinsey of Midland for State Board of Education, District 15. Johnson has 53 percent of the vote early on.

Beto O'Rourke also has 93 percent of the votes early on in the Democratic Party race for governor.

In the way-too-early-to-matter vote count, all favored Republicans are winning comfortably at the top of the ticket statewide, including Dawn Buckingham for land commissioner. Only Ken Paxton is below 50 percent. Currently Eva Guzman is in second to Paxton in the attorney general race.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office reports Kevin Sparks has 3,456 of the 6,500 votes counted and reported across District 31 so far.

Weston Hall with the Kevin Sparks campaign reminds us that there is no Democrat on the ballot in November for state senate District 31

No results yet from Midland County

In Randall County, Sparks is off to a good start with 49.9 percent of the 1,044 votes counted there.

Potter County is reporting Midland's Kevin Sparks received 1,617 votes compared to Tim Reid’s 1,064 votes and nearly 50 percent of the first 3,483 votes counted in the state senate race in that Amarillo area county.

In a matter of too late, a text just came in asking people to vote for Randy Prude at 7:04 p.m. "If you choose to vote in the Republican primary, please re-elect me for county commissioner. I enjoyed working with David Rosen and other Democrats to fight against nuclear waste in our community. ... "

The Midland County Elections Office will typically release early voting information after the last Midland County residents have finished at the voting centers across the county.

7 p.m. update

Those watching the Texas Senate District 31 results will be watching to see if a Republican candidate can avoid a runoff. The two frontrunners appear to be Kevin Sparks of Midland and Tim Reid of Amarillo. The winner is looking to succeed Kel Seliger of Amarillo.

This has been a difficult district for a candidate from Midland-Odessa to win. Former Midland Mayor Mike Canon and Odessa businessman Kirk Edwards couldn't knockoff Seliger. The number of people that typically vote out of Randall and Potter counties have been tough for a Midland-Odessa candidate to overcome.

6:45 p.m. update

Other Commissioner Court notables…

• Two of those challenging for county commissioner seats have experience on school boards. Anderson served on the MISD school board around 20 years ago. Somers is currently sitting on the Greenwood ISD school board.

• Prude is the current dean of Commissioners’ Court members, having served since 1999. Donnelly first served in 2007. If both were to lose reelection bids, Sanchez would become the commissioner with the most years of service.

• The last woman on the Commissioners’ Court was Josie Ramirez, whose last full year was 2004.

6:40 p.m. update

Will we see turnover on the court?

Among the races we are watching are the three involving Commissioners' Court members.

- County Judge: Terry Johnson vs. Jonna Smoot

- Precinct 2: Robin Donnelly vs. Jeff Somers

- Precinct 4: Randy Prude vs. Dianne Anderson vs. Charles Hall.

Turnover on the court is rare, and turnover caused by an election defeat in a primary is even more rare. The last county commissioner to lose a primary election was Democrat Juluis L. Brooks in the Democratic Party primary in 2008. Luis Sanchez defeated Brooks and has remained in that seat since.

In 2004, Brooks had knocked off fellow Democrat and officeholder Josie Ramirez for the party’s nomination.

Since 2008 no incumbent has lost a primary election, and no Republican incumbent has lost a primary election going back to at least 2004.

6:30 p.m. update

Turnout

As of 5:55 p.m., the Midland County Elections Office reported 6,159 in-person voters today in Midland County. That brings total number of ballots cast to:

-14,752 ballots have been received so far in person (including early voting numbers)

-15,483 total ballots have been received so far (including ballots by mail - 731).

Turnout

As of 4:15 p.m., the Midland County Elections Office reported 4,897 in-person voters today in Midland County. That brings total number of ballots cast to:

-13,481 ballots have been received so far in person (including early voting numbers)

-14,209 total ballots have been received so far (including ballots by mail - 728).

Record-breaker?

Turnout, it appears, will be best for a primary election in a non-presidential year going back to at least 2006. In 2018, the Midland County Elections Office reported 14,731.

Turnout in Primary elections

(inside Midland County)

Early Voting Total

2022 8,584* -

2018 7,590 14,731

2014 8,023 14,046

2010 5,787 13,515

2006 3,708 6,817

*indicates 449 mailed-in votes not included in total.

Election Odds and Ends

Voting centers will close at 7 p.m. Midland County Election Officials let those in line at that time still vote.

The Midland County Elections Office reported nearly 92 percent of in-person voters during the early voting period were Republicans.

From the Elections County Administrator’s Office

Curbside voting is available on Election Day. Please notify an election worker by having someone assist you or by calling the Elections Office at 432-688-4890.

On Election Day only, voters can hand-carry their marked ballots to the main office at the Midland County Annex. Each voter must bring their own ballot and have ID.

Mail-in ballot helpful hints

Ballots mailed must be postmarked with a March 1 date on it and received in the office by March 3.

The ballot envelope requires information that matches what the Elections Office has on file. A person must put their driver’s license number or last four digits of their social security number on a specifically marked place on the flap of the envelope. If the information that is part of application doesn’t match what the Elections Office has on file, the applicant will be sent a rejection letter.”

“We are working with this law,” Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves said of the recent changes to ballots by mail made during the most recent session of the Texas Legislature. “But we are doing everything we can possibly do to make sure their ballot will count.”