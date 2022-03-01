ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Putin's Authoritarianism Has Rooted Itself in Republicans | Opinion

By Robert Reich
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world is currently and frighteningly locked in a battle to the death between democracy and...

Comments / 72

Shaun P Emerick
3d ago

we will not go quietly into the night we will not go down without a fight were gonna go on we will stand for democracy we will kill to protect our freedoms THATS A FACT THATS A PROMISE

Reply(4)
7
king harper
3d ago

And yet Putin took the Crimea under Nobama and he attacked the Ukraine under Obiden. So, how is that a Republican problem.

Reply(17)
10
freepatriot21
3d ago

lol, these demorats are crazy, we know who was involved with Russia

Reply(8)
9
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
MarketRealist

Is Vladimir Putin Married and Does He Have Children?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been loved in western countries. Leaving aside the alleged meddling in the U.S. and European elections and the clandestine friendship with former President Donald Trump, Putin didn't have a lot of friends in the Western world. According to estimates, he's among the richest people globally with his net worth over $200 billion. Is Putin married and does he have children?
The Independent

Mitt Romney says Americans who support Putin are ‘almost treasonous’

Mitt Romney has called out Americans who support Russian president Vladimir Putin as being “almost treasonous”.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the Utah Senator said many of Mr Putin’s apologists and supporters in the United States had begun “changing their stripes” after seeing the global outrage to the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents, he has been an adversary of America at every...
