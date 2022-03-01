ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Runs to Hear Voicemails From 'Dad' in 'Wholesome' Clips Viewed 4M Times

By Catherine Ferris
 3 days ago
"He had her FULL attention from the moment he started talking," one commenter said of the cat waiting for her...

Cmcm Mih
3d ago

Still can’t see video for this story advertisements and different video presented getting fed up with this part of NewsBreak

Joel Pierce
3d ago

that's why I love cats lol 😂 they are smarter than people and they will one day be here after we're gone

Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago

Can’t see video for this story for the advertisements and some different videos on there. This is very annoying! Might have to break up with News Break 😓

ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
Q97.9

Maine Woman Shares Photo That Clearly Shows a Ghost Behind Her

Earlier this week we were talking about places in Maine that our audience members have either worked or lived at that they thought might have been haunted. It didn't take long for some incredible stories, and photos, to begin pouring in. However, out of the hundreds of personal accounts people...
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
BBC

Unwanted dog passes 500th day in kennels

An unwanted dog has spent more than 500 days in kennels after coming into care when his previous owner wanted to put him down because of his challenging behaviour. Buddy is the longest stay dog at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal in Somerset, and marked his 500th day on Sunday. A...
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
