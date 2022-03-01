Capitol-bound truckers roll through region

John Badman|The Telegraph A large crowd of flag-waving, shouting people on Tuesday lined overpasses Tuesday that crossed Interstate 70 in Madison County to cheer on the People's Convoy headed Washington, D.C. More than 200 people jammed the Illinois 4 overpass as it crossed Interstate 70 in eastern Madison County, while others stood on overpasses carrying side road traffic across the highway. (John Badman)

TROY — A large crowd of flag-waving, shouting people lined overpasses that crossed Interstate 70 in Madison County on Tuesday to cheer on a convoy of about 100 trucks headed to Washington, D.C.

The People's Convoy — which left Adelanto, California for an 11-day trip to the U.S. Capitol — passed through eastern Missouri and Illinois. A second group of truckers called the Freedom Convoy apparently disbanded from lack of participation.

Arriving just before noon, it took more than 30 minutes for all of the trucks in the convoy to pass a single point. The stated goal of the group when they reach Washington is to ask for an end to all mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The People's Convoy left Cuba, Missouri, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. But some confusion prompted by changes in the announced convoy route through the area caused some people hoping to view the trucks to line up in the wrong spots. The region is crisscrossed with interstates, allowing different route possibilities for any journey.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than 20 people with flags and signs stood on the Illinois 159 overpass waiting for the convoy. A police officer informed them the route had changed, and people scrambled to move to the new location.

More than 200 people jammed the Illinois 4 overpass as it crossed Interstate 70 in eastern Madison County. Crowds also stood on overpasses carrying side road traffic across the highway.

The atmosphere of the group was peaceful, upbeat and downright patriotic. Flags nearly outnumbered the people in the large crowd. On Illinois 4, Illinois State Police troopers stayed near the crowds to protect them from passing traffic.