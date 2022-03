There's a new hero in the Arrowverse, but along with it, comes a big change to the character's backstory. That's ironic, of course, since when we first encountered him, he was doing his best to make sure that the timeline wasn't changed, but it makes a little bit more sense when you consider that the Arrowverse rarely translates DC heroes 1:1, and there's always a few changes along the way. This one, though, is something that fans will likely be a little disappointed by, given that it would tie this brand new character back in to the very oldest days of the Legends.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO