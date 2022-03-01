ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best sunrise alarm clocks and wake-up lights: Hatch, Philips and more

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313rC1_0eSozXux00
NY Post Composite

There are two types of people: those who naturally get up early and those who snooze their alarm a dozen times before deciding to wake up. If you fall in the latter category, then we have good news for you: waking up just got that much easier.

Thanks to modern-day technology, there are now what many brands call sunrise alarm clocks and wake-up lights to help you naturally start your day.

These unique alarm clocks not only allow you to personalize your sleep and wake-up routine to help you naturally rise, but they also help you fall asleep (and stay asleep) so that you wake up refreshed and ready to seize the day. All of that helps support healthy cortisol levels. Many of them double as sound machines as well — creating the perfect atmosphere to wind down after a long day.

Ahead, find a list of sunrise alarm clocks at a variety of price points for both adults and kids. Brands include Hatch, Philips and more.

1. Hatch Restore, $130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhUai_0eSozXux00
Amazon

Not only does the popular Hatch Restore alarm clock allow you to customize your night and morning routine, but you can also create a mood anytime with a library of soothing sounds, white noise and lighting at your fingertips. Also, relax with a soft-glow reading light without the eye-straining blue hues.

2. Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTCfX_0eSozXux00
Amazon

Simulate the sunset and sunrise, plus choose between five different, natural wake-up sounds with the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light.

3. Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, $37, original price: $46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p1cU_0eSozXux00
Amazon

For a similar device for more than half the price, consider the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, which is an Amazon Choice product with more than 18,000 reviews.

4. Winshine Touch Wake Up Night Light with Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock, $31, original price: $49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcYUC_0eSozXux00
Amazon

The Winshine Touch Wake Up Night Light allows users to rise naturally in 30 minutes, rather than a traditional alarm that wakes you up instantly. Similarly, when you’re ready to wind down for bedtime, set the light on a 10-, 30- or 60-minute timer that goes from bright light to dark light. This feature is especially great for children adjusting to darkness before bed.

5. Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light, $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4396Lz_0eSozXux00
Amazon

The Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light is another great option that can be completely controlled on a paired app. It features a midnight lamp, FM radio, a phone charging dock, a speaker, auto-dimming display and smart snooze, plus AmbiTrack sensor, which measures your bedroom sleeping environment (temperature, noise, natural light, etc.).

6. ICODE Time to Wake Alarm Clock for Kids, $40, original price: $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VCtM_0eSozXux00
Amazon

If you’re shopping for a little one, this wake-up alarm is a great pick — plus, it’s 50% off for a limited time! The ICODE alarm is a sleep trainer, alarm clock, sound machine, night light and sleep timer rolled into one package.

The device will display specific icons to help your child understand when it’s time to wake up or go to sleep. The sun means it’s time to get up or get out of bed, and at night the clock gently glows a moon, so they’ll know it’s time to sleep or stay in bed until the sun shows.

7. LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer, $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7rSM_0eSozXux00
Amazon

The LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Trainer comes in four different colors and has more than 14,000 raving Amazon reviews. Mella uses colors and facial expressions to teach your child when it’s time for bed and time to wake up. A half-hour before it’s time to wake up, it will glow yellow, signaling that it’s almost time to start the day. When Mella turns green, it’s time to wake up!

It also features three sleep-sound options and five night-light colors to soothe your child to sleep, plus three gentle alarm settings.

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Best analog clock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While digital clocks have become increasingly common in the 21st century, analog clocks will always be a classic pick — which is why they’re still so popular for many decor settings. Today, you can find several different analog clocks, varying in size, appearance and display options, so it’s important to think about what you need in one before making your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
WJTV.com

Best countdown clock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The year is quickly coming to an end, and many have started to make plans for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. You might have the perfect venue in mind and have finalized the guest list, but your party will be incomplete if you don’t have a countdown clock.
RETAIL
WCIA

Best projection clocks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While advanced mobile devices and smartwatches might make a traditional alarm clock feel like a relic from the past, these trusty devices are still popular, thanks to their simplicity and ease of use. For the ultimate in readability, many prefer...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philips#Light Colors#Amazon Choice
KXAN

Best light-up Pillow Pet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While we no longer see them on late-night TV infomercials thanks to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, Pillow Pets are back with new styles and features. Light-up Pillow Pets seem to be one of the highest in demand, and it’s not hard to see why.
PETS
TheDailyBeast

This Alarm Clock Replaced My iPhone Alarm for Good

As with most people, my phone has also been my alarm clock. It was the last thing I looked at before going to sleep, and the first thing I looked at when I woke up. The alarm noise is terrible—there are truly no good options—and having it in my room made me feel like there was always someone to text, something to look up, something to do other than sleep. But the problem was, there wasn’t a clock I could find that I’d be ok replacing it with. I found the sound from conventional alarms just as jarring and I always feared they wouldn’t go off when I needed them to. And so, I was skeptical of moving my phone out of the bedroom (don’t try and take my precious away from me, I thought), but after further consideration, I’m glad I did because I got to try out the Loftie Clock.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Philips’ SmartSleep Wake-Up Light changed the way I wake up

I am not a morning person — never have been, and never will be. Yet during the past two years, I began valuing sleep more than before, most likely because it served as the one time of day I could go without hearing something devastating. I invested in essential oils, a humidifier, and a Casper pillow, all of which helped me sleep better, but didn’t alleviate the struggle of getting up.
RETAIL
New York Post

The inexpensive alternative to Botox that TikTokers are talking about

If you’re a skincare buff, your medicine cabinet is likely stuffed with under-eye patches, products for dry skin and everything from toners to vitamin C serums. But alas, there’s a new trend TikTokers are talking about: Meet the Botox alternative, anti-wrinkle patches and tape to help fade fine lines.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
New York Post

Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that makes signing documents quick and painless. It works using two tricks: the built-in document scanner, and then Apple’s tool to save your own signature. Neither trick is widely advertised, so it’s possible many Apple fans had no idea they existed. But...
CELL PHONES
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy