Video Games

Elden Ring’s Torrent is the ultimate horse companion

By Nicole Clark
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring’s open world is massive and packed with detail. It takes time and patience to move from one Site of Grace to another, on foot. Luckily, with Torrent, the horse summon, the world is absolutely manageable. The noble steed makes Elden Ring both more and less dangerous, all to the...

www.polygon.com

PC Gamer

Here's a new overview trailer for Elden Ring

Prepare to face the monsters of the Lands Between as Elden Ring's launch grows nearer, and also to make friends with a little rat wearing a hat and a big man that's also a pot. From Software has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Action RPG, showing off the full range of what's coming when it releases on February 25th.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

This fan demake shows what Elden Ring would have looked like in 1995

Elden Ring is a gorgeous game that takes advantage of modern hardware. But what if that wasn’t the case, and the designers were restrained to the limits of 1995 technology? This is the intriguing question behind the concept of a “demake,” where a developer re-creates a title as if it were designed for an older platform.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: Road's End Catacombs guide

Elden Ring‘s catacomb dungeons can be very puzzling. Much like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Shrines, catacombs are small slices of classic Dark Souls dungeon design hidden across the open world in caves. These are never essential to progressing through the game, but they often hold valuable items that can level up your equipment and strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring launch trailer spoiler: There's a gun

We've learned a lot about Elden Ring over the past few weeks, through class reviews, previews, inopportune leaks, and memes galore. And today, we got the final piece of the big pre-release puzzle: The Elden Ring launch trailer. It's a heck of a thing: Bombastic, overwrought, loud, and filled with...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Everyone loves Sprigatito, the new weed cat Pokémon starter

The new Pokémon generation is on the way, and half the hype of the announcement over Scarlet and Violet is arguing about the new starting Pokémon. There’s a fire-type croc, a cute little duck guy, and then my personal favorite: Sprigatito, the grass cat. While Fuecoco and Quaxly are both cute, I’m a cat person through and through, and Spigatito is an adorable little kitten. For me, it’s an easy choice.
ANIMALS
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring – Here are Elden Ring’s Coolest, Most Badass Weapons

Elden Ring may look dreadful at times, but it’s still a power fantasy game at its core. The proof? Elden Ring’s cool and badass weapons. Souls players won’t be surprised to find out that Elden Ring has a lot of cool and badass weapons just within every player’s grasp. While not all of these weapons can be obtained easily, they’re still very nice to have. Sometimes, you’ll end up getting one of these weapons and, disappointingly, find out that you don’t have the requisite stats to wield them. So, spoiler alert, we’ll be telling you exactly how to get these cool and badass weapons, and what the required stats are to get them. In this way, you can hunt for these weapons and level up your skills to match the requirements, allowing you to use these right after you pick them up from the hands of a deadly boss. Special thanks to the contributors of the Elden Ring wiki for the info on these items.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring's Thai commercial is bafflingly emotional

Sometimes, video game promotional material gets weird, as is the case with this Elden Ring commercial from Thailand. For whatever reason, this advertisement veers into melodrama where a grandmother’s heirloom shatters, and her family descends into chaos and wild bickering. Then, her grandson comes home and pleads with them to stop fighting because they’re harming nature will all the bad vibes. Yes, this is, in fact, a commercial for FromSoftware’s latest action RPG, and surprisingly accurate if you’re at all familiar with Elden Ring’s story.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

What is Baldachin's Blessing in Elden Ring?

Want to know what Baldachin's Blessing is in Elden Ring? We've got you covered. Balachin's Blessing is a single-use consumable item. Most consumables grant various effects such as removing negative status effects, restorative properties for recovering HP, or applying temporary buffs and debuffs. Some can even be thrown at enemies to deal damage.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: A Melemele Adventure Special Research and rewards

Pokémon Go is finally getting Pokémon from generation 7, specifically those from the Alola region. To celebrate this, new Special Research Tasks about Melemele Island have been added to the game. Our Pokémon Go “A Melemele Adventure” guide details the steps for the Special Research as well as the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to complete Fia's quest in Elden Ring

There are many steps you'll need to work through to complete the Elden Ring Fia quest in the Lands Between. As with most Souls games, the objectives for Fia's story arc aren't particularly clear, and it's easy to miss a step as new bosses, dungeons, and everything else distracts you.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Music streaming service Bandcamp joins the Epic Games ecosystem

Bandcamp, a music marketplace founded in 2008, is joining Epic Games according to an announcement released on Wednesday. Bandcamp will “keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community,” wrote Ethan Diamond, Bandcamp co-founder and CEO. Diamond will continue to lead the team, which will continue to focus on an “artists-first revenue model.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring is the biggest game since Breath of the Wild

Polygon’s Patch Notes is a weekly newsletter that tells you about the best stuff to watch, play, and read. We wanted to share the launch issue to give you a taste of things to come. Let our band of editorial experts simplify your plans — subscribe here!. Our...
FIFA
Polygon

Why FromSoft fans should be excited for Armored Core

Fans of FromSoftware have been rewarded for their patience with the triumphant release of Elden Ring. The game is good. But what comes next? Luckily, we may already know: a new entry in the studio’s longest-running and long-dormant series, Armored Core. It’s been nine long years since we got...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Stormfoot Catacombs walkthrough

Elden Ring’s Stormfoot Catacombs is an optional, lucrative, and deadly dungeon in western West Limgrave. In this Elden Ring Stormfoot Catacombs walkthrough, we’ll show you how to get through, how to defeat the boss, and where to collect every item. Stormfoot Catacombs maps. 1F. From the Stormfoot Catacombs...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Collector's Edition Is On Sale Now

Elden Ring launched on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC today February 25th, and the Collector's Edition has been available to purchase on and off at various retailers. Details about each release can be found below. Keep tabs on the retailer links for restocks. You can check out our review of Elden Ring right here.
VIDEO GAMES

