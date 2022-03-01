ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Girl KOs Security Guard With A Kick To The Face At South Carolina Beach

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW0Vd_0eSozQjs00

I have never been more confused in my life.

An old video has resurfaced at what appears to be a little day drinking at Folly Beach, in South Carolina.

We see dude who is being restrained by a security guard after getting in trouble for something, who really knows what, and while the guard is holding him down, a random girl comes out of nowhere and starts causing a scene.

She kicks the security dude, swings on the crowd who is trying to stop her (the crowd seems to be mysteriously Team Security Guard), and then comes back for more.

But eventually, she sends her size 6 straight to the guard’s FACE and it’s goodnight Jim Kyte.

Now, there’s absolutely no telling what happened to make this girl act this way… but she knocked out a grown man with a heel to the face.

My guy might have a shoeprint on the side of his head for the rest of his life.

And the doofus on the ground? He gets up and bails in a hurry… right before the cops showed up to take his ass to jail.

The woman with the Kung Fu kick was Taylor Nealey, who was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koYKn_0eSozQjs00

Comments / 207

Eunice Walter
6d ago

My lord, stop with all the racial garbage. Anyone with half a brain knows that crimes are committed by all races. Each race has its good and it's bad, just like each individual. None of us a pure. How about we address the fact that this girl thought it was ok to kick someone in the face. You can actually kill someone that why depending on where to your foot lands.

Reply(1)
19
Peter Pickering
6d ago

If that had been a black girl , no arrests , no consequences and if there actually had been !! rioting looting burning businesses and injuring innocent people and your infamous preacher brigade would be there looking for a finical hand out .... the racial divide in this country is getting wider everyday !!

Reply(12)
26
Kimberly Milner
6d ago

She need to be put in jail. That security guard need to oress charges on both girls.

Reply(6)
29
Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

104K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy