Delightful Pastries Bakery In Jefferson Park Hoping To Host Ukraine Fundraiser

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — While many in Chicago are celebrating Paczki Day with food and fun, the people of Ukraine are weighing heavily on the minds of one baker and her customers in Jefferson Park.

“I still have some twice- or three-times removed cousins in Ukraine, and I have some Ukrainian people that work for me, so we’re very sad,” said Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries.

Like many bakers in Chicago, Bielinski has been busy filling orders for Paczki to help celebrate Mardi Gras.

Next week, she hopes to host a Ukraine fundraiser, and her customers are sure to help out.

“I really believe in supporting the Polish culture today because they’ve done such a wonderful job for the people of Ukraine,” said customer Paul Burk.

