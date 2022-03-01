Northwest Arkansas couple sentenced to Federal Prison for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas couple has been sentenced to over 18 years combined in federal prison for drug trafficking.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings for the United States District Court in Fayetteville. On or about November 7, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) were notified that a package suspected of containing narcotics had been identified at a local FedEx sorting facility.

The label on the package showed it had been sent from Jeanette Mayor in Brawley, California to Brandon Hale at an address in Fayetteville. Undercover detectives delivered the package to Hale’s Fayetteville address.

At the residence, undercover officers were greeted at the door by Mayor, who acknowledged that Hale was her boyfriend and that they were expecting a package. Hale subsequently came to the door at the request of undercover officers and accepted the package.

Immediately thereafter, detectives identified themselves and conducted a search of the residence, which resulted in the confiscation of approximately 2000 gross grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On March 1, Brandon Ray Hale, 42, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Due to the nature of Hale’s prior felony convictions, he was sentenced as a Career Offender.

Jeanette Marie Mayor, 50, of Springdale, was sentenced on February 24, 2022, to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Aiding and Abetting in the Distribution of More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case for the United States.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.