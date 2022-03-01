ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

defense.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Ukrainian Minister...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Defense#Press Secretary#United States#Ukraine#Pentagon#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy