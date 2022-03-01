ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Sarno announces police Board of Commissioners appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has appointed five members to the Board of Police Commissioners.

The appointment come after the Supreme Judicial Court in February ruled in favor of the Springfield City Council and against Mayor Sarno in a lawsuit over how the police department is managed. The council has been trying to restructure the department’s leadership with a five-person civilian commission to run the department, rather than a single police commissioner appointed by the mayor.

Supreme Judicial Court rules in favor of civilian police commission in Springfield

Mayor Sarno stated, “I respect the SJC’s decision and my administration will continue to work within the guidelines of the SJC decision and under the prevailing statutes and laws of the Commonwealth, and prevailing ordinances of the City of Springfield.”

Appointed to the Board of Police Commissioners are:

·         Dr. Gary Berte:  Professor of Criminal Justice at Springfield College, former Springfield Police Officer and former Director of Public Safety for Amherst College.  Current member of the Civilian Community Police Hearing Board

·         Madeline Fernandez:  20-year veteran of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Director of the re-entry program.  Master degree in public administration with a concentration in criminal justice from Westfield State University.

·         Robert C. Jackson:  Owner of a local security business and longtime community activist.  Current member of the Civilian Community Police Hearing Board and this year’s Ubora Award honoree.

·         Norman Roldan:  Former School Committee member and community advocate.  Current member of the Civilian Community Police Hearing Board

·         Albert Tranghese:  Retired Human Resource manager and former Labor Union representative.  Current member of the Civilian Community Police Hearing Board

The commission board will have the power to hire, fire, and discipline officers and the police chief will run the day-to-day operations of the department.

