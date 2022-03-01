ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police Search For Driver Who Killed Chicago Pastors Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson And Adelbert Wilson In Car Crash

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhpRf_0eSoxt4P00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago couple, both pastors, are killed in a crash blocks from church.

And the person who caused the crash got away. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story. Police are still looking for the hit and run driver that caused the accident at an intersection in Pullman. The two who died dedicated their lives to others.

Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson and her husband Adelbert Wilson, had just left church Monday night. The couple had driven less than two miles, when a driver collided with their car here at 111th and Cottage.

Dr. Wilson, who was 66 years-old, was the pastor at Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries in West Pullman. Her family said an honorary street sign was recently placed in front of her church.

Her 69-year-old husband, was a retired pastor. Mario Wright said his cousin had a tremendous impact on the community.

“She worked for Metropolitan Community Services before she retired. She’s a pastor of a church. She’s always in her life, worked in the community, she worked with the school that I retired from in the West Pullman neighborhood and that’s just who she was,” Wright said.

Wright said he feels the person responsible for taking his cousin’s life and her husband’s life too, must have panicked and that’s why they left the scene. But he said they should have stayed.

He’s asking that anyone with information about the person responsible to come forward.

Comments / 27

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

3 Years After Robbers Left Supermarket Owner In His Trunk To Die, Family Still Awaiting Arrests, Closure

CHICAGO (CBS) — He was a grocer loved by his neighbors in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, but almost three years ago investigators say he was followed home to Will County, tied up in his own trunk, robbed, and then died trying to save his wife. Three years have passed without anyone facing charges. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has a story you’ll see only on CBS 2. The Supermercado LaRaza grocery and his four daughters were Francisco Aranda’s pride and joy. His life cast a long shadow in the Back of the Yards neighborhood; his absence is creating a huge gap in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

70-Year-Old Woman Found Beaten, Dead In Edison Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman was found dead after she was apparently beaten Tuesday morning at a home in Edison Park. Police said, after a SWAT incident at a home on the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police found a 70-year-old woman dead with blunt trauma to her head and face. A suspect was taken into custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Men Shot In Humboldt Park, One Killed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday evening, and one of them was killed. At 5:56 p.m., the men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street, at Ridgeway Avenue, when they were each shot, police said. It was not known where their bodies they were shot, but both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other was reported in serious condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Devastated After Beloved Mother Of Two Salena Claybourne Is Shot, Killed In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting at a gas station in South Shore left a woman dead this week. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Tuesday, the victim – Salena Claybourne, 35 – was a mother of two and a beloved security guard at WGN-TV Channel 9. Rezaei spoke Tuesday with Claybourne’s family. They were extremely distraught – with her mother barely able to stand as she told us about the horrific details she has learned about her daughter’s murder. Video captured on Monday shows police tape stretching across the scene after Claybourne was shot and killed just after 3 p.m. Chicago Police said...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded In Car At Red Light In Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating in Cicero after a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man was driving west on Cermak Road and was stopped at the traffic light at Central Avenue when someone shot him three times. The man was reportedly shot in the chest, the upper neck, and the arm and shoulder area. His condition was not immediately learned. A sport-utility involved in the shooting was cordoned off by police tape. As of just after 4 p.m., westbound Cermak Road was shut down at the scene. All other roads were open, but traffic was congested.
CICERO, IL
CBS Chicago

String Of Armed Carjackings In Grand Crossing Prompts Police Alert

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents of armed carjackings in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said in the three recent incidents, the victims were approached by the offenders with handguns. The offenders then show a handgun and demand the victim’s vehicle and person items including wallets and cell phones. Here are the incident times and locations: 6800 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on January 20, 2022, at 7:38 P.M. 6900 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on February 01, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. 6700 block of S. Stony Island Avenue, on March 05, 2022, at 2:15 A.M.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Two CPD Officers, Expected In Court Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)– The man charged with the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday, will be in court Tuesday. Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. Police say just before dawn Friday, at The Original Maxwell Street in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out. The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break. One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer’s head — both are recovering. Caldwell did not appear in bond court Sunday due to being in the hospital for back problems. His bail was set at $1 million. He a criminal background. In 2016, he was charged with a misdemeanor in South Bend, Indiana for driving while drunk. In 2018, he was involved in a home invasion robbery in Lake County Florida.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded On Red Line Train At 63rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and left in critical condition Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train at the 63rd Street stop. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the man was in a train car at 8:33 p.m. when he got into a quarrel with four other men, one of whom took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot twice in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives are investigating. The Chicago Transit Authority said...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pastors#Traffic Accident#Cbs 2#Cottage
CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrants Issued For Suspect In String Of Cicero Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cicero police have secured arrest warrants for a 33-year-old Chicago man accused in a string of carjackings, including one targeting a grandmother and her grandson as they were unloading boxes at her alley garage. Three arrest warrants have been issued for Ricki Taylor, who is suspected in one attempted carjacking and three armed carjackings, according to Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania. Police identified Taylor through surveillance video from a carjacking on Saturday, when he is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s grandson as the two were emptying a truck at the alley garage of their Cicero home...
CICERO, IL
CBS Chicago

FedEx Driver-Impersonating Thief Caught On Camera Three Times Stealing Packages On One Street In West Town

By Marissa Perlman CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing packages from neighbors’ front stoops in West Town – while dressed as a FedEx delivery driver. As CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reported Monday night, the thefts happened in seconds. Three neighbors on one street alone say they have fallen victim to the FedEx impostor’s scam – and they all worry thieves are getting more creative to get people’s stuff. The three homeowners say the man was caught on each of their Ring doorbell cameras as he has stolen packages from porches along West Ohio Street. Each time, his modus operandi...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Carjackers Target Terrified Grandmother Unloading Boxes In Cicero, Point Gun At Her Grandson

CHICAGO (CBS) — Carjackers held a gun to her grandson’s chest only steps from a west suburban grandmother’s garage. Now she’s telling her frightening story only to CBS 2’s Steven Graves. It was something this grandmother has done plenty of times before at her alley garage. “We were unloading some boxes,” she said. Now, terrified to show her face, it’ll be a while before she ever does it again. “Scared to go outside. It’s just, it’s scary now,” she said. Surveillance video shows a guy walking by the woman around noon on Saturday. He passed as she and her teenage grandson were emptying the truck...
CICERO, IL
CBS Chicago

Injuries Reported In Crash On I-80 Near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Injuries were reported Tuesday in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near Joliet. The crash happened on I-80 before Briggs Street, between Joliet and New Lenox. As CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl reported, a minivan apparently plowed into the back of a car – and hit the car so hard that it was forced off into the center median ditch. The car sustained heavy damage to its trunk and the back of its rear axle, while the minivan sustained front-end damage. At least a couple of people were injured, but their conditions were not immediately learned. Eastbound I-80 was closed at the scene. Westbound I-80 was open, but delayed by gapers.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Industrial Building Catches Fire In Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– An industrial building caught fire in Bedford Park Tuesday morning. The building was under demolition, in the 5900 block of West 65th Street., when the fire started around 1:30 a.m., according to the Bedford Park fire chief. There are around 75 firefighters on the scene due to the size of the building. The fire department is concerned for the safety of residents in the area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.   
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

5 Dead In Fire In Boone County, Near Rockford

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people, including three girls, were killed in a house fire early Monday in rural Garden Prairie, Illinois, near Rockford. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire departments rushed to the 1100 block of Fleming Road for a house fire around 2 a.m. They saw flames shooting out of the house as they arrived. Six people and a sheriff’s deputy were rushed to hospitals with injuries, but five people were trapped inside, and later found dead. The people who died included three girls – ages 9, 13, and 14; a 20-year-old woman; and a 24-year-old man. It took several hours to put out the fire. Officials said the weather brought challenges. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Men Shot Inside Bowling Alley In Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill (CBS) – Three men are wounded following a shooting at a bowling alley in Wood Dale, according to authorities. Around 1:10 a.m., Wood Dale Police responded to multiple shots fired at Wood Dale Bowl at 155 W. Irving Park Rd. Upon arrival, officers found the victims, ages 23, 24, and 30, shot by unknown offenders. The 23-year-old victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and was later released. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition following surgery. The 30-year-old victim was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm and was later released. Witnesses say a physical fight broke out between two groups resulting in the shooting. “This is a staple business here in Wood Dale,” said Dave Hasterock. “I was very surprised when I heard that there was gunshots and somebody got shot here.” Wood Dale Police said interviews with the victims and their acquaintances didn’t help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wood Dale Police at 630-766-2060.
WOOD DALE, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot In Apartment Vestibule In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot while attending a party in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday around midnight. Police said the men were in the vestibule of a building in the 6900 block of South Oglesby where there was a large party in one of the apartments, shots were then fired by an unknown offender. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left calf and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Both victims refused to answer any questions about the incident when asked by officers. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Take Away ATM That Was Bolted Down In Alsip Store, And Other Stores In Same Strip Mall Have Been Targeted Recently Too

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — Surveillance video shows crooks in action ransacking a southwest suburban business. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it took just minutes for one of the crooks to steal a bolted ATM from a convenience store in Alsip overnight. Other business owners nearby say they have been targeted as well. The video shows the thieves loading the heavy ATM onto a sport-utility vehicle in the middle of the night. “This was the extreme for me,” said Sid Desai, owner of JJ Mini-Mart in Alsip. He has operated at 12217 S. Pulaski Rd. for two decades. “We’re just a little convenience store...
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

Diego Vargas Sentenced To 5 Years For Bombing Egg Harbor Cafe In Naperville During 2020 Looting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty last year to federal charges accusing him of throwing an explosive device through the window of a Naperville restaurant during widespread looting in June 2020. Diego Vargas pleaded guilty last June to one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device. At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo sentenced him to five years in prison. Federal prosecutors said Vargas threw a “lit explosive device” through the window of the Egg Harbor Cafe in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Keante McShan, 18, Charged In Murder Of Man Found Stabbed To Death In Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen is facing charges in the murder of a man found stabbed to death in the Kenwood neighborhood on Feb. 25in February. Keante McShan, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery, police said. Around 6 a.m. on Feb. 25, a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of South Greenwood with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. McShan was arrested on March 4 and scheduled to appear in court on March 6.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed While Trying To Stop Shoplifter In River North Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after he was repeatedly stabbed by a shoplifter Sunday night inside the Walgreens store in River North. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked increasing theft, and violent theft, in the area for years now. Walgreens won’t share surveillance of the man police are still looking for, or say if a security guard was present when this happened, but we do know the victim was a customer trying to stop the shoplifter that stabbed him. Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a man, who tried to step in to stop a shoplifter was stabbed multiple times at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy