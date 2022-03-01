Police Search For Driver Who Killed Chicago Pastors Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson And Adelbert Wilson In Car Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago couple, both pastors, are killed in a crash blocks from church.

And the person who caused the crash got away. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story. Police are still looking for the hit and run driver that caused the accident at an intersection in Pullman. The two who died dedicated their lives to others.

Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson and her husband Adelbert Wilson, had just left church Monday night. The couple had driven less than two miles, when a driver collided with their car here at 111th and Cottage.

Dr. Wilson, who was 66 years-old, was the pastor at Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries in West Pullman. Her family said an honorary street sign was recently placed in front of her church.

Her 69-year-old husband, was a retired pastor. Mario Wright said his cousin had a tremendous impact on the community.

“She worked for Metropolitan Community Services before she retired. She’s a pastor of a church. She’s always in her life, worked in the community, she worked with the school that I retired from in the West Pullman neighborhood and that’s just who she was,” Wright said.

Wright said he feels the person responsible for taking his cousin’s life and her husband’s life too, must have panicked and that’s why they left the scene. But he said they should have stayed.

He’s asking that anyone with information about the person responsible to come forward.