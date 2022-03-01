ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of Wisconsin woman

By John Clark
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Police said the discovery of a severed head led to the arrest of a Green Bay woman who allegedly dismembered a man after sex.

According to WFRV , Green Bay Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane on February 23rd after a person who lived there reported finding a head in a bucket.

Police said the head was found in the basement, and dried blood was found on a mattress nearby.

Officers learned that Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was the last person to be seen with the victim, whom police identified only as a 25-year-old man.

When police found Schabusiness at her at a home on Eastman Avenue, she was reportedly still wearing bloody clothes. Investigators said they found a crock pot box in her van containing “additional human body parts including legs.”

WBAY reported that police obtained a search warrant for the Stony Brook Lane home, which belonged to the victim’s mother, according to the criminal complaint. There, they found a “male organ,” “body fluid,” and knives. A human torso was found in a storage tote, police said.

In an interview with police, Schabusiness said that she and the victim were together all day smoking meth and having sex. At some point after arriving at the Stony Brook home, they began using chains, at which point Schabusiness said she blacked out and went “crazy” and strangled the victim.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” the criminal complaint said.

The complaint continued, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

Schabusiness reportedly told police that she did not mean to kill the victim, but enjoyed choking him.

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” the complaint continued.

Police said they met with the victim’s family on Tuesday.

Schaubusiness was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

