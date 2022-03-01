ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suburban Woman Sends Malfunctioning Samsung Tablet In For Repairs, And It Ends Up In The Hands Of A Stranger In Texas

By Marie Saavedra
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Have you ever been caught in a customer service nightmare? A CBS 2 viewer called us, eager to share what happened to her.

She received a Samsung tablet, but it was damaged, so she sent it in for a warranty repair, and somehow it wound up in the hands of a stranger more than 1,000 miles away.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports it was a Christmas wish come true; Santa delivering a new tablet to Brittany Fleming, of Steger. But her excitement didn’t last long.

“It had a dead spot on it, and within less than a month of using it, so I had to send it in for repair,” she said.

A large dead spot is not cool on a brand new tablet, so Fleming sent it to Samsung. Days later, the trouble began:

First Fleming received two UPS tracking numbers for the tablet’s return trip, and not to her home in south suburban Steger, but instead to a mystery address in McKinney, Texas.

“That was a red flag right from the get-go,” she said.

She tried calling Samsung for answers, but didn’t get anywhere. Then, she got a text: “Brittany?” A one-word message from an unknown number, followed by several more texts. Then it started to make sense.

“I believe I have your tablet,” the stranger wrote.

“It was delivered to the wrong person,” Fleming said.

The stranger down in Texas shared proof of delivery; a photo showing he had Fleming’s tablet, and paperwork from Samsung with her personal info on it. That’s how he tracked her down.

But Fleming would not have any luck tracking down the truth from Samsung.

“Nobody was communicating with me. Nobody was giving me the correct story. I could not get straight answers. And at that point I was getting mad, because I was just being passed around,” she said.

Saavedra: “Calling like this turns into a part- to full-time job. What was your level of frustration to commit this amount of time?”

Fleming: “I wasn’t upset, until I got to case management, when I was on hold for five hours.”

Saavedra: “Five hours?!”

Fleming: “And then I got disconnected!”

More texts, more emails, no new info from Samsung.

And then a surprise package arrived: her tablet. Not from Samsung, but from that Texas stranger.

She tried complaining to the tech giant, but her gripes landed in a black hole, not unlike that dead spot on her busted tablet.

“I said, ‘We don’t know who this person is, what he has done to this tablet,’” Fleming said. “I said, ‘It’s in somebody else’s hands. You guys should be either issuing me a new tablet or a refund at this point.’ ‘No, we can’t authorize that,’” she said.

What motivated her to want to share the story?

“Other consumers need to be aware of it, that this doesn’t happen to anybody else again,” she said.

We pressed Samsung for answers. How did Fleming’s tablet wind up in the hands of a stranger and what would they do to help her? Samsung sent a vague statement that doesn’t address anything relevant:

“We regret the experience Ms. Fleming had and have remained in contact to ensure the matter is resolved to her satisfaction. While this is a rare occurrence, we aspire to have best-in-class service for all our customers and will carefully review this matter in an effort to constantly improve customer experience. We encourage any customer with questions about a Samsung product to contact us directly at 1-800- SAMSUNG .”

The good news is the retailer agreed to help her out and provide a new one.

But again, it’s scary to think that your device sent in for repairs can wind up who knows where, by no fault of your own.

CBS Chicago

The Adler Planetarium Reopens Friday After 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Adler Planetarium reopened Friday at 9 a.m. The planetarium has been closed since the start of the pandemic, nearly two years ago. All your favorites are still there, plus a new telescope. You can out the starts through the new telescope on Wednesday evenings. Tickets need to be purchased online ahead of time and masks are optional. Along with hand sanitizer stations, the planetarium has updated its ventilation.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Businessman Dennis Haggerty Jr. Admits To Swindling Hospitals In Need Of PPE, Buying Luxury Items For Himself

CHICAGO (CBS) — A businessman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a scheme that ripped off hospitals at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – when the world desperately needed masks. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Dennis Haggerty Jr., 45, of Burr Ridge, admitted in U.S. District Court Tuesday to taking millions of dollars from hospitals in exchange for personal protective equipment – but never issuing a single mask. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Haggerty swindled major university hospitals in Chicago and Iowa – taking $2.495 million from one hospital. Prosecutors said Haggerty spent part of the money on luxury for himself –...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Why my iPhone-and-wallet combo case is a smart buy

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Over the years, my wallets have grown smaller...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Reporter and Kind Stranger Track Down Texas Woman's Lost Engagement Ring in Colorado Snowdrift

Houston residents Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj were vacationing in Breckinridge, Colorado, when Morales experienced every bride-to-be's worst nightmare. After Maraj playfully tossed her in the snow, Morales realized her engagement ring was missing from her finger. The couple searched in earnest for the ring, but it seemed to be lost to the great white. They even came back over the next couple of days with a metal detector, but still found no luck.
HOUSTON, TX
Motorious

Ford Mustang Crashes After Being Shot

Early on the morning of February 26, a man in San Diego crashed his Ford Mustang as a pedestrian shot at the pony car, striking it at least once. Multiple people heard the gunfire and called 911. When police responded to the area, they found the Mustang in an alley.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Steady Overnight, Climbing To 66 Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding steady overnight through Saturday morning in the upper 30s and low 40s. Look for a breezy southeast wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour. A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday afternoon. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since Dec. 16 and more than 20 degrees above average. An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Englewood Grocery Store Aims To Be ‘A Beacon Of Light’ For Community

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new business in Englewood is re-imagining how a simple grocery store can unite a neighborhood, foster health and wellness and provide much needed resources. CBS 2’s Steven Graves takes us inside for a sneak peek before its grand opening next week. “It’s go time, yeah!” The products are being placed. Employees getting educated. “Tomorrow, we’re actually going to be doing a staff run through.” Graced with a new community-run grocery store.. “It’s a really profoundly humbling experience.” “It looks very legit, right?” To take a bite out of ew healthy choices and opportunity. “We can be a beacon of light here.” Imani Muhammad lives in Englewood...
CHICAGO, IL
