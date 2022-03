FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably should move up in those paralysis by analysis numbers analysis, but nobody knows. After JD Notae sank two free throws with eight seconds left and the Razorbacks came up with a big stop on the ensuing possession for a 77-76 win over LSU, they had another nailbiter and still may not move up in those NET rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO