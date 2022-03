Spring is soon, I can smell it. Or better yet, taste it. We have the "best" ice cream places at the shore. I remember growing up and coming to the shore every summer and the ice cream was always the best. I'm not sure if it was the beach, boardwalk, salt air, or what it was, but the taste beat anything we had at home in Pennsylvania.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO