ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Birth rates rise from pandemic lows – these states saw the biggest increases, decreases

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raDv6_0eSow1XT00

(NEXSTAR) – While U.S. birth rates have been falling for years, new numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday show that America’s views around starting – or growing – a family may be now be changing.

The most recent available numbers show that U.S. birth rates in the first half of 2021 fell by 2% , less than half the decrease from the second half of 2020, and a return to the same percentage seen in the first half of 2020 according to NCHS, a branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A closer look at the preliminary numbers shows that the decrease in 2021 was largely due to a 9% drop in January over 2020’s births. Birth rates actually rose in April and June by 1% and 3%, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXY0V_0eSow1XT00
(National Center for Health Statistics)
Springfield church sending team to aid Ukrainian refugees

“This difference between patterns seen for the first six months of 2021 and earlier years suggests that the magnitude of the downward trend seen in the second half of 2020 and January of 2021 may have begun to wane and declines in the number of births may be returning to pre-pandemic levels,” said the report, which was released Tuesday.

The states that saw birth rates go up during the first half of 2021 were Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Tennessee. The greatest decrease was in Washington D.C. (-9%), followed by New Mexico (-5%), Arizona (-4%), California (-4%), Delaware (-4%), Maryland (-4%) and New York (-4%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJFU5_0eSow1XT00
(National Center for Health Statistics)

The U.S. has seen birth rates fall annually for years leading up to the pandemic; Census data show there was an average .39% annual decline between 2000 and 2019. That number jumped to a 5% average decline over the second half of 2020 and peaked in January 2021.

The report also found that women of all races and Hispanic-origin groups experienced an overall decline in births during the first half of 2021, with the smallest decrease among white women (less than 1%) to the largest among Asian women (8%).

What the new data say about American attitudes when it comes to having babies in the post-COVID age remains to be seen however, since we don’t yet know what the birth rate numbers are for the second half of 2021.

Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from its shelves

Even in the normal years before the pandemic, there is a seasonal pattern to births in the U.S., Census researchers point out – rates increase in spring before peaking in summer, then decline during the fall before reaching the lowest level in the winter.

Dr. Brady Hamilton, a co-author of the report and statistician for NCHS, told ABC News that the data will provide a more accurate picture of American life during the pandemic once it is married with surveys further explaining people’s decisions.

Hamilton did say that the nearly 10% drop in births in January 2021 over the previous year showed that women were not getting pregnant during March and April of 2020, when cities across the country were ordering COVID-19 shutdowns.

“When it comes to looking at these numbers, there is a nine-month lag, so the number of births you see occurring [in] a month reflects what people’s actions were nine months before,” he said. “So that [drop] is very interesting and something we will look at in more detail.”

As for the resurgence of birth rates in the first half of 2021, the U.S. is not alone. Human Fertility Database numbers show that 21 out of 30 countries they studied had more births in March 2021 than in March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield Police investigate human remains report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say they did not find human remains after being called to a location on West Catalpa Street, near Grant Avenue. Officers served a search warrant at the location Thursday, after receiving a report indicating human remains were buried at the scene, according to a news release from the department. Investigators […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark man sentenced for murder in infant’s 2016 death

OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man has entered a plea and received a sentence after prosecutors charged him in connection with the death of an infant girl in 2016. On Wednesday, James Dewey Church pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Church was also charged with domestic assault […]
OZARK, MO
News On 6

At-Home Births Increase Due To Conditions Caused By Pandemic

Since the pandemic began, more expecting mothers have chosen to give birth at home. They say three main reasons are causing them to make that choice. Specialists said it boils down to people being worried about getting COVID-19, hospitals having certain rules and women being concerned about being split from their baby if one of them tests positive for COVID.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
Sun-Journal

Home births in Maine rise as patients seek control during pandemic

The cramps were the first thing she noticed. But soon after Abigail Mehrmann blinked awake at 5 a.m. one morning last September, her water broke and she realized the cramps were just the beginning. She was going into labor. Mehrmann’s worried husband John followed her downstairs. “Are you OK?”...
MAINE STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Maternal mortality rates increased during 1st year of pandemic: CDC report

Maternal mortality rates in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial disparities that existed before the pandemic were perpetuated, according to a new report published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report looked at data from the CDC's National Centers...
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Rates#Pandemic#Census Data#Nchs#Ukrainian#Hispanic
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIVI-TV

Positivity Rates decreasing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Several towns in Blaine County have rescinded their COVID-19 safety measures, and while things are beginning to look better across the Magic Valley, health officials still have some concerns. “Our positivity rates are dropping," said Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
MedicalXpress

Suicide mortality decreased from 2018 to 2020 after rising since 2000

Suicide mortality increased from 2000 to 2018, then decreased from 2018 to 2020, according to a February data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Matthew F. Garnett, M.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KOLR10 News

Springfield church members travel overseas to help people in Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Russian attacks in Ukraine are intensifying, Springfield churches are working to help people affected by the crisis. One of those churches is Ridgecrest Baptist Church, which has partnered with an orphanage in Ukraine for years. The pastor flew from Springfield to Poland Wednesday, along with three other church members to be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Home prices skyrocketed last year. Two regions saw the biggest increases

Home prices rose 18.8% in 2021, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, the biggest increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020's 10.4% gain. All regions saw price gains last year, but increases were strongest in the South and the Southeast, each...
REAL ESTATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy