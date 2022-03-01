ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autaugaville, AL

Alabama woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found several dogs chained and another dead at a home in Alabama’s Autauga County.

WSFA-TV reports 28-year-old Danielle Erskine, of Autaugaville, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals. Deputies say they responded to a call at a home in the town and found a dead dog and four others that appeared malnourished, chained and without access to clean water or food.

Erskine is being held in the county jail under a $60,000 cash-only bail. It’s unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

