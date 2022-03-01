Alabama woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found
AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found several dogs chained and another dead at a home in Alabama’s Autauga County.
WSFA-TV reports 28-year-old Danielle Erskine, of Autaugaville, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals. Deputies say they responded to a call at a home in the town and found a dead dog and four others that appeared malnourished, chained and without access to clean water or food.
Erskine is being held in the county jail under a $60,000 cash-only bail. It’s unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
