Sources: Army vet found decapitated inside Indy apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Sources tell FOX59 that a man found dead in an apartment on the near northeast side was decapitated. However, IMPD would not confirm that.

Officers were initially called to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Inside the apartment was 68-year-old Rodney Kimble. Family members were the first to find Kimble after not hearing from him for more than a week.

“He was wrapped in a blanket and there was a black trash bag over his head,” Rondney’s niece Joy Jamison said. “There was a big blood stain probably like if I had taken a gallon of milk and poured it out.”

The Marion County Coroner’s office says Kimble’s cause of death is pending.

Kimble’s family said he was an army vet as well as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“I just feel numb and overwhelmed,” Kimble’s daughter Tonya said.

Tonya was one of the family members who made the discovery. She said nothing looked out of place in her dad’s apartment and she doesn’t believe anything was taken.

“It was such a sad and tragic loss of someone we loved,” Jamison said. “They came with the intention…this was something they intended to do.”

The family said they want to see people come forward and tell police what they know. Rodney’s sister said she forgives whoever killed her brother.

“I forgive you but I know you’re going to have trouble sleeping because that was somebody’s brother you have a brother that was somebody’s son some of you have sons and that was somebody’s mothers child,” Valerie Craig said.

The family said the pain of not knowing exactly what happened is almost too much to bear.

“He is missed and loved and this is something we have to stop doing we have to stop thinking that we’re God that we can take people‘s lives,” Jamison said.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to give Crime Stoppers a call at (317) 262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be entitled to a cash reward.

