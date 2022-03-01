ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MA

St. John's takes second at Alpine skiing state championships; CMass skiers place in top 10

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QsI5_0eSovtiJ00

PRINCETON — St. John's High placed second as a team at the Alpine skiing state championships Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area.

The Pioneers received clutch performances in the giant slalom from Robbie Cotter (13th, 48.65 seconds) and Brendan Dube (15th, 48.72) and in the slalom from Mihai Gavala (12th, 48.64) and Tommy Robinson (16th, 49.74).

Nashoba Regional's Declan Varnerin placed third in the slalom in 47.62, with Bromfield's Noah Bagley finishing fifth in 47.62. Bagley was 12th in the giant slalom in 48.660

Haverhill's Adam Payne (47.22) won the giant slalom, and Marblehead's Baxter Jennings (44.96) took the slalom.

In the giant slalom, Nashoba's Erik Fish (48.40) took ninth, and Nipmuc's Ronan Joyce (48.73) was 16th.

In the girls' slalom, Nashoba's Ella Varnerin placed third in 47:13, with teammate Taylor Riley taking 12th in 48.88. Wachusett's Eleanor Lubin (48.19) tied for seventh. Westwood's Haley Kutzer was the winner in 45.97.

Riley (47.00) skied to fourth place in the giant slalom, with Lubin making it two top-10 performances for her, taking 10th in 47.53. Ella Varnerin was 16th in 48.22.

Masconomet's Charlotte Hill was the girls' giant slalom champion in 46.61.

Check telegram.com for more details and updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Westwood, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Princeton, MA
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Skiers#Cmass#Nashoba Regional#Masconomet#Telegram Com
The Associated Press

Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
POTUS
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy