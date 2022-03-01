ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14

By Gazette staff
 5 days ago

JANESVILLE

Although the Interstate 90/39 expansion project wrapped up last fall, anyone traveling along the Highway 14/Humes Road corridor on Janesville’s northeast side soon will contend with another tear-up that will run from mid-March through October.

It comes with more road closures and detours.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that its slated rebuild of Highway 14 starts March 14.

It is considered the final set of highway upgrades tied to the Janesville leg of the I-90/39 expansion.

The stretch of Humes Road that will be rebuilt runs from Milton Avenue to Deerfield Drive. The work will bring months of full closures and single-lane closures to a half-mile stretch of Humes Road where multiple supermarkets and chain retailers and chain restaurants are located, including Festival Foods, Woodman’s Market, Aldi and Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

The DOT had planned the upcoming work to dovetail with the completion of the Interstate expansion and a rebuild of both the Highway 14 and Highway 26 Interstate interchanges.

The $11.6 million overhaul is sweeping. It includes tree plantings and other landscaping; new curbs, gutters and storm sewer infrastructure; “offset turn lanes” at intersections; and new traffic signals plus wide sidewalks and shared-use paths on either side of Humes Road, the DOT said.

The DOT said an initial hard closure of part of Humes Road between Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive will go in effect March 14 and run through late August.

Cross streets Pontiac and Lexington drives will remain open to cross Humes Road, with side streets Holiday Drive and Morse Street serving as detour routes to the north and south of sections of Humes Road that will be closed for much of the project.

The DOT shows traffic control lights are installed at Lexington and Holiday drives and at Morse Street and Ryan Road.

That detour structure could temporarily shift some local traffic that normally travels along the retail corridor of Humes Road to residential neighborhoods south, along portions of Pontiac and Lexington drives.

Farther east, between Pontiac and Deerfield drives, the DOT plans to trim traffic to one lane in each direction during parts of the project in a rework that starts on the north lanes and eventually shifts to the south lanes.

On the east end of the project area, those looking to detour around the closure can use Deerfield Drive, which links with the Ryan Road underpass under I-90/39.

The bus stop on Humes Road and Pontiac Drive will close and routes will be affected by road work. The closet active bus stop will be at the Van Galder Bus Company terminal on Pontiac Drive. For questions about city bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.

Construction is expected to finish in late August depending on weather conditions, according to the news release.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/us14 -janesville .

Cities of Janesville, Milton drops masking requirements in municipal buildings

JANESVILLE Effective Tuesday, the city of Janesville repealed its face masking policy in City Hall and other city-owned buildings. The city in a decision released Tuesday said visitors no longer will be required to wear a mask or face covering in city buildings. The move comes as a growing number of municipalities and school districts...
Janesville aiming for $7.5 million grant to build ice arena

JANESVILLE The city of Janesville plans to chase a $7.5 million federal grant package that could cover a funding gap for a proposed $28 million public-private ice arena at Uptown Janesville. While one council member voiced misgivings over City Manager Mark Freitag’s authority to negotiate the ultimate use of such grant funds, the council voted 5-2 on Monday to allow city staff to apply for $7.5 million in federal American...
'Electrical issue' blamed in Janesville apartment fire that displaced 18 people

JANESVILLE Janesville Fire Department officials say an electrical problem in a hallway of a two-story apartment building sparked a fire Saturday night that damaged the building and left all its residents displaced. The American Red Cross on Saturday was helping some of the 18 residents who evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the second-floor hallway of a 12-unit apartment building at 1335 Laramie Lane on...
Internet provider Metronet plans major fiber optic rollout in Janesville to provide competing service

JANESVILLE Major internet providers in Janesville soon will have a new competitor in town. It will take a couple of years to roll out, but Evansville, Indiana-based telecommunication and internet provider Metronet plans to build out and operate a new fiber-optic network that will serve both business and residential customers here with high-speed internet connections. ...
