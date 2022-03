Four Lenoir-Rhyne athletes have been named this week as South Atlantic Conference weekly award winners. The SAC AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week for games played last week was the Bears’ David Bell, while Joshua Lanham was the SAC AstroTurf Baseball Pitcher of the Week, Lauren Rakes was the SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for the third week in a row and Josh Lazenby was the SAC AstroTurf Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO