50 Cent slams STARZ

By Malik Brown
 6 days ago
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / DFree)

50 Cent has seen much success on STARZ with shows he has on the network such as “BMF” and “Power,” but we may need to enjoy them now while they’re still here.

It’s not for certain what happened, but 50 Cent went on Instagram and called out the STARZ network, calling them a few names in the process.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 said. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

50 didn’t stop there and made more Instagram posts following that one.

“Anil get your f——- bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that f—— sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.”

In another post he says, “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the f— away from STARZ.”

We’re not sure when his deal is up, but the biggest question is where will 50 Cent take his talents next?

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

