Tallahassee, FL

New Florida legislation aims to protect consumer data

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – New legislation to protect consumers’ data is on the move this week in the Florida state Capitol. It gives consumers the right to know what data a company has and it allows you to make them stop selling the information. State and nation business interests have launched a full-court press against the legislation.

House Bill Nine doesn’t stop companies from selling your data, but it gives you rights said sponsor Rep. Fiona McFarland (R-Sarasota).

“One, it gives the consumer the right to know what information a company collects about them. Two, it gives the consumer the right to delete or correct that information. And three, it gives the consumer the right to opt-out of their data being sold or shared” said the sponsor.

As the legislation was being debated, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste released an ad arguing businesses could face billions in compliance costs.

“Some politicians want those wasteful policies in Florida, costing taxpayers here tens of billions.”

Democrat Andrew Learned offered six business-backed amendments to narrow who was covered under the bill.

“There is a reason there are 300 registered lobbyists on this bill,” said Learned. “Businesses across the state of Florida are all crying foul.”

The no vote was overwhelming on all six amendments offered. So far, the companies have one win. The bill originally required them to remove your data upon your request within 48 hours. Now it’s four days.

The measure also requires the companies to destroy the data after having it for three years, which McFarland said is more than enough time.

“So at three years, is certainly sufficient time for a company to hold your data and still service the purpose you gave it to them. If you have another interaction with the company, you buy another product or you sign up for another email, the clock starts again. But three years is really a long time for a company to hold on to your private information.”

The measure is a top priority of the house speaker and governor. The House will take a final vote on the data privacy legislation Wednesday.

In the case of a consumer under 18, the bill requires companies to have permission to sell the data, rather than requiring an opt-out for adults.

Comments / 0

The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
