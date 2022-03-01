“We always strive to win and I think that shows.” Mohigans demonstrate will to win against Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A ticket to states is on the line for many local girls high school hoops teams this week and Morgantown has shown its young program has the will to win in any circumstance.

The Mohigans secured a sectional championship win after they erased a Wheeling Park five-point deficit in the final minute of the game. Not only that, but MHS went on a 10-0 run in that last minute to win 55-50.

The young program, led by only one senior, relies on their younger players to step up on the court in and they did just that last Friday.



“I think it just showed how much heart we have, we’ll really do whatever it takes to win. I think it really just showed a lot of passion from all of us. I mean I know for me, I just really didn’t want to lose, I kind of was just like I’ll do whatever it takes to get us this win right now. Whether that was scoring or getting defensive stops so that was just what was going through my head,” Sofia Wassick, sophomore guard said.



“If you look at every game that we’ve played, even the games that we have lost, we’ve always fought hard until the end. That’s something that not a lot of teams do and that’s what separates us from others. I think as long as we play our hardest, we never go into a game thinking we’re going to lose or we’re never halfway through a game thinking that we’re going to lose. We always just play our hardest and if we lose, we lose but we always strive to win and I think that shows,” Lily Jordan, sophomore forward said.

The Mohigans next task- University in the regional final on Wednesday.

The Hawks are another familiar foe for Jason White’s crew who defeated the ‘U’ twice already this season. But this time it’s for the regional crown and a trip to Charleston.



“I think mainly we just need to relax. Like I said, rely on our defense, we have great defense when we put our head down and focus on that. Rely on each other, encourage one another to play our game and play together and just go out and try our hardest and we’ll be okay,” Jordan said.



“I think we just need to stay focused and also just continue to prepare at practice. Like I said, we really just have one game to win until we get to states so we just want to make sure we’re fully prepared and on task for that,” Wassick said.

Morgantown hosts University on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip off.





