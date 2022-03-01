Man convicted of killing 3 women becomes upset when his daughter's photo is shown in court

Convicted serial killer Robert Hayes clenched his fist and became emotional when his defense attorney displayed a photo of one of his daughters Tuesday, according to the presiding judge who then ordered the jury out of the courtroom.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano then asked Hayes whether he wanted to remain in the courtroom for the remainder of the testimony. Hayes remained in the courtroom but said he did not want his children’s pictures shown.

Last week, a jury of eight women and four men deliberated for more than eight hours before finding the 39-year-old Hayes guilty of three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton.

Hayes is also accused of killing one woman in Palm Beach County, which will be tried separately in that county.

Prosecutors are working to convince jurors that they should unanimously recommend Hayes be sentenced to death. If all jurors agree, then the judge will make the ultimate decision.

If jurors do not unanimously agree that Hayes should be sentenced to death then Hayes must be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The trial lost a juror on Tuesday. The judge had asked jurors to arrive at 8:30 a.m. but juror No. 18 had not shown even though it was past 9 a.m. At that point, Zambrano said the juror would be replaced with an alternate.

The most striking development happened as Hayes defense attorney, Chris Anderson, asked defense witness Dr. Joseph C. Wu about one of Hayes' daughters being possibly diagnosed with autism. Wu said autism was likely something she inherited from Hayes.

At that point, the questioning stopped and the judge ordered the jury out of the courtroom, according to a live stream of the trial by Law & Crime.

“Mr. Hayes, if you wish to be excused from the proceedings, I’ll allow you to do that, but I noticed that you became very upset, and I don't want to have any sort of violent reaction in the courtroom,” Zambrano said.

Hayes responded that he was not going to have a violent reaction but that it was upsetting that his daughter’s picture was shown, particularly since the trial is being live streamed on the internet.

"Well, I saw you clench your fist and that caused me some concern,” Zambrano responded.

“I apologize,” Hayes said.

Anderson said the presentation was important for the defense. Zambrano told Hayes that he could leave the courtroom if it was going to be very upsetting.

“Obviously, your attorneys are trying to save your life, and they are trying to explain everything they can to the jury,” Zambrano said.

“That’s fine your honor, I would prefer if my children were left out,” Hayes said.

Wu said he believed that was the only photo of Hayes’ family in the PowerPoint presentation.

“I apologize,” Hayes repeated moments later.

“No, that’s fine I just didn’t want it to degrade to the point where we are going to have a deputy step into it,” Zambrano said.

The judge then said court could resume, but to make sure that they skipped the slide with Hayes' daughter’s photo.

Wu continued his testimony which was based on his reading of a PET scan of Hayes' brain.

'Perfect storm'

Wu testified that the scans showed brain abnormalities indicating that Hayes was autistic and that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Wu testified that those issues, combined with emotional neglect when he was a child and stress, formed a “perfect storm” and impaired Hayes' ability to follow the law.

Hayes killed in response to the stress of having some women with whom he was having a significant relationship reject him, Wu testified.

Anderson also asked Wu what he was paid as an expert witness. Wu said he earned $350 per hour.

Anderson asked whether that fee was being paid by the state of Florida.

Before prosecutors objected, Wu answered “yes.”

The objection followed and the judge sustained it.

Prosecutors Andrew Urbanak and Jason Lewis had objected to a similar question of another defense witness by Hayes’ other attorney, Francis Shea, during the first phase of the trial. In Shea’s instance, Shea did not repeat the question but later rephrased it.

Hayes cannot afford his own attorneys and experts, so the state is paying for them as it does in such cases to provide the accused an adequate defense.

After the sidebar on Tuesday, Zambrano told jurors to ignore Wu's answer about his pay.

“The jury will disregard the doctor’s last statement or the last question that was made associated with that,” Zambrano said.

Wu also testified that Hayes had been kicked in the head while a student and had been taken to a hospital.

Besides a brain injury, Wu also said that Hayes had been molested when he was 8 years old.

Did not speak to Hayes

During cross examination, prosecutor Lewis first asked Wu if he had spoken to Hayes.

"So when you spoke to Mr. Hayes and asked him about the murders, what did he tell you,” Lewis asked.

"I didn’t speak to Mr. Hayes," Wu said.

“Wait. You didn’t speak to Mr. Hayes?” Lewis said.

"No," Wu said.

"So you came up with all these opinions without ever talking to Mr. Hayes?" Lewis asked.

“That’s correct,” Wu said.

Lewis asked if that was common and Wu said it was not uncommon in a forensic setting.

Wu said it was not his customary procedure to speak to the subjects.

Lewis then expressed surprise that Wu would diagnose Hayes with autism without even speaking to him.

Lewis then recounted to Wu testimony on Monday from Hayes’ friends and family who described him as sociable and a jokester. Lewis said that went against a diagnosis of autism, which Wu agreed with.

Lewis also referred to a slide in which Wu listed famous people Wu said had Asperger's syndrome, a disorder on the autism spectrum, including Andy Warhol and Charles Darwin. Lewis went through all the names, stopping to ask if each one had murdered anyone. Wu responded no.

"You would agree that you are going to get between $20,000 and $30,000 to testify for the defense?

Wu said that was correct.

Lewis told Wu that he had made a niche out of testifying in death penalty cases across the country. Wu said it had become a niche.

Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, a psychiatrist, testified later for the state, saying that autism cannot be diagnosed by a brain scan. He said autism is diagnosed by clinical interview and a person's history.

Dr. Geoffrey A. Negin testified for the state that an MRI of Hayes brain did not find anything abnormal about Hayes' brain, which he said had no scarring or signs of a past blood clot.

“In summary, it’s a perfectly normal brain,” Negin said.

About 4 p.m. during a break in the proceedings and with the jury out of the courtroom, Hayes appeared to become emotional as he spoke to a woman who is with the defense team.

Hayes brought his handcuffed hands up to his face to wipe his eyes. Later, Hayes used a tissue to wipe at his eyes.